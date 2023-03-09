TODAY’S CLASS 5A GAMES

5A girls

GREENWOOD VS. VILONIA

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

GREENWOOD

POS.PLAYERHTCL.

GAnna Trusty5-10Jr.

GBrooklyn Woolsey5-6Jr.

GCarley Sexton5-6Jr.

GAdriana Rusin5-8Sr.

FMady Cartwright5-10Sr.

COACH Clay Reeves

CONFERENCE 5A-West

RECORD 30-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Nettleton 57-49 (state first round), def. Little Rock Parkview 62-60 (state second round), def. West Memphis 68-57 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Carley Sexton

VILONIA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKinley Mears5-4So.

GSidni Middleton5-9So.

FMaddie Mannion5-11Fr.

FLexy Heston5-9Jr.

FBailey Sims6-0Sr.

COACH Jeremy Simon

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

RECORD 28-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Hot Springs Lakeside 59-29 (state first round), def. Siloam Springs 49-48 (state second round), def. Marion 51-47 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Maddie Mannion

NOTEWORTHY

Greenwood was No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 5A Girls Preseason Super Six poll, while Vilonia was unranked. The Lady Eagles were No. 4 prior to the start of the state tournament. ... The teams were once 5A-West Conference rivals before Vilonia moved to the 5A-Central Conference this season. The two programs played a nonconference game in December, with Greenwood running away for a 77-52 victory. The Lady Bulldogs took two of three meetings last season. ... Vilonia will be gunning to win its first title since 2009, when it beat Siloam Springs 51-42. The Lady Eagles also won a state crown in 1993. ... Greenwood is looking to pick up its seventh state championship under Clay Reeves after he guided the team to titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2022. ... Kinley Mears and Sidni Middleton each scored 15 points to carry Vilonia to a 51-47 overtime victory over Marion in last week's semifinal round at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Mears scored six points in the extra session for the Lady Eagles.

-- Erick Taylor





5A boys

LAKE HAMILTON VS. PINE BLUFF

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

LAKE HAMILTON

POS. PLAYER HT. CL.

G Zac Pennington 6-0 Sr.

G Easton Hurley 5-10 Jr.

G Ty Robinson 6-3 Jr.

G LaBraun Christon 6-0 So.

F Charter Harris 6-5 Sr.

COACH Scotty Pennington

CONFERENCE 5A-South

RECORD 28-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Little Rock Parkview 79-61 (state first round), def. Marion 59-56 (state second round), def. Harrison 65-58 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Charter Harris

PINE BLUFF

POS. PLAYER HT. CL.

G Braylen Hall 5-11 Jr.

G Courtney Crutchfield 6-3 Jr.

G X’zaevion Barnett 6-2 Sr.

F Austyn Dendy 6-1 Jr.

F Jordon Harris 6-6 Sr.

COACH Billy Dixon

CONFERENCE 5A-South

RECORD 24-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Sylvan Hills 75-49 (state first round), def. Nettleton 55-43 (state second round), def. Greene Co. Tech 62-36 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR X’zaevion Barnett





NOTEWORTHY

Lake Hamilton was No. 1 and Pine Bluff was No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 5A Boys Preseason Super Six poll. … Pine Bluff has won 13 state basketball titles — with its first coming in 1923 — but will attempt to pick up its first since the 2014-15 season when Clarence Finley steered the Zebras to a 46-43 win over Jonesboro in the final. … The last time Lake Hamilton brought home a state title was in 1963, when it joined Monticello and Paragould as the only teams that won championships that year. The Wolves also advanced to the final round in 1996 and 1997. … Ty Robinson, Lake Hamilton’s junior guard, averaged 26 points per game last week during his team’s run to the final. He scored a career-high 38 points during the Wolves’ 79-61 victory over Little Rock Parkview in the first round. … The Zebras’ leading scorer, Courtney Crutchfield, has received several NCAA Division I football offers from schools such as the University of Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.







