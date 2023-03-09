Alabamian leads Redcrest tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dustin Connell of Clanton, Ala., logged five bass weighing 16 pounds, 7 ounces to take the lead after the first round of the Redcrest Bass Fishing Championship on Wednesday at Lake Norman.

Brent Ehrler of Redlands, Calif., finished the day in second place by logging five bass that weighed 15-11, followed by Edwin Evers of Talala, Okla. (5/15-06), Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tenn. (5/15-03) and Cody Meyer of Star, Ida. (5/14-15).

Mark Rose of West Memphis ended the day in 15th place (5/12-30). Stephen Browning of Hot Springs (5/11-12) was in 20th place

The entire field of 40 anglers will fish today. The 20 anglers with the heaviest combined two-day weights will advance to the third round (first knockout round) Friday. They will start the round with zero weight.

The 15 anglers with the heaviest weight from the third round will advances to the fourth round (second knockout round) on Saturday. The 10 anglers with the heaviest combined weights from the third and fourth rounds will advance to the championship round. The angler with the heaviest combined three-day weight will win the championship and $300,000.

Connell, who won the 2021 Redcrest Championship, was the most consistent of the top five anglers Wednesday. His biggest bass weighed 3-12. He caught fish consistently through the day, but by about noon he was frustrated that he couldn't find any bigger fish. He said he caught about 13 pounds that didn't boost his weight, and he was worried that he caught fish he would need today.

"I kind of left my area after I caught 15 pounds and went practicing," Connell said. "I got off some areas. I want to feel an area out. I want to see if they're doing this and doing that. I'm running a pattern, that this time of year works great at my house. I know where they're coming from and where they're going to. If it looks good, I'm rolling up on it, and I can catch them, and some good ones."

Connell caught most of his limit throwing Senko style worms and jerkbaits along riprap banks. He fished several yards offshore.

Ehrler made a late surge thanks to a 5-4 largemouth that boosted his average weight to about 3-2.

"It went well today," Ehrler said. "I caught a limit pretty early. After that I hopped around and made some good moves. I culled a few pounds and caught a 5-pounder late that really got me to my total weight right now.

"I needed that one big bite," Ehrler added. "That's the way Norman is. If you don't get that one big bite, you're sitting in 15th place. There's a bunch of guys in 20th to 12th place right now that all they needed was one big bite and they're sitting in the top five."

All fish caught in the tournament are weighed at the boat and released immediately. Only their five heaviest count.