Arkansas Congress members renew push for coins commemorating Sultana disaster

Arkansas' congressional delegation is advancing legislation that, if passed, would lead to the creation of coins commemorating the nation's deadliest maritime disaster, with some of the profits going to a museum under construction in Marion that hopes to preserve the history surrounding the event.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Rep. Rick Crawford introduced the bill this year, which calls on the U.S. Department of Treasury to mint coins honoring the destruction of the Sultana, a Mississippi River steamboat that exploded on April 27, 1865, killing more than 1,000 people, a news release from Boozman's office states.

Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman co-sponsored an identical piece of legislation in 2021 that did not come to a vote in the House of Representatives.

A portion of the proceeds from the $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar coins would go to the Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion, which in November broke ground on a multimillion dollar expansion to its facilities, which exhibit relics from the disaster.

"This commemorative coin will help share the stories of victims and survivors of the Sultana while preserving a piece of our history and ensuring this tragedy is not forgotten," Boozman said in the release.

A wreck believed to be the Sultana was discovered in 1982 buried under a soybean field on the Arkansas side of the river, not far from Memphis, according to the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The steamboat launched from Vicksburg, Miss., and the majority of the people on board were U.S. soldiers who had been released from Confederate prison camps like Andersonville in Georgia, Encyclopedia of Arkansas states.

Some reports estimated that the boat, built to carry 376 people, was laden with more than 2,400 people -- the U.S. Army offered to pay the Sultana's captain $5 for every enlisted man transported and $10 per officer.

When the boat's steam boilers exploded at 2 a.m., many of the passengers were instantly killed by the explosion and ensuing fire, while others were thrown into the river and drowned. The ship burned to the waterline in about 20 minutes and sank, with a death toll that Encyclopedia of Arkansas states could be as high as 1,800.

Despite the scale of the disaster, the April 14 assassination of then-President Abraham Lincoln and the death of his killer John Wilkes Booth the day before the explosion meant that the Sultana's sinking got little press coverage.

"The sinking of the Sultana was a great tragedy that has been, for the most part, left in the shadows of the past," Crawford said in the release. "This commemorative coin would not only keep alive the memory of those who were lost, but help fund the efforts of Marion residents to tell this story and preserve this important part of our history and heritage."