The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 8, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-468. CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center v. Holly McCauley, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-28. Larry Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-320. Glenn Carter v. GEA North America, Inc.; and Sentry Insurance Company Insurance Carrier/TPA, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-477. Darryl Lavon Bunton v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-33. Colvin Properties, LLC v. Paul Colvin Jr., Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul Colvin, Sr., Deceased, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-273. Keon M. Chaffin v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-22-154. Byron Sartor v. Mayor Tony Cole, Individually and In His Capacity as Mayor of the City of Huttig; and the City of Huttig, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-598. Teresa Baird v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-346. William Jesse Boswell v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-139. Michael Sean Mullenix v. Jennifer Mayberry, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-642. Brittany Price v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-278. Jimmy Standridge v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree

CR-22-360. Quebec Miya v. State of Arkansas, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-358. Michael Fredrick Strange v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

CR-22-390. Vasquez Hayes v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-633. Marissa Valentin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-270. (In the Matter of the Estate of Adolph Johnson) Stephanie Johnson, Individually; and Gwendolyn Akins, as Her Next Friend v. Felecia Parker-Green, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Wood and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-21-408. Shane A. Wallis v. Samantha K. Holsing, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-602. Robert Bevell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.