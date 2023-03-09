Arkansas Department of Education to look for districts to take in Marvell and Elaine schools

The Marvell-Elaine School District failed to find a satisfactory school district merger partner by a March 1 deadline, leaving the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to identify one or more districts to absorb the tiny system in Phillips County for the 2023-24 school year.

Stacy Smith, deputy commissioner in the state agency, told the Education Board on Thursday that state leaders will have a recommendation on an administrative annexation of the Marvell-Elaine system to one or more other districts by the Education Board’s April 13 meeting.

That recommendation will be made in consultation with community members from the 302-student Marvell-Elaine school system, she said.

“It’s not easy for us or for them,” Smith told the Education Board at a meeting Thursday that was attended by Marvell-Elaine area residents and alumni of Phillip County area schools. “We both know the priority is the kids and setting them up for success.”

State Board Chairman Ouida Newton of Leola proposed that the board’s April meeting be held in the Marvell-Elaine district. At that meeting, the state leaders would present their recommendations, the Marvell-Elaine district would respond and the Education Board would make a decision.

In December, the state Board of Education denied the Marvell-Elaine School District’s request to operate with fewer than the legally required 350-student minimum.

The board voted 8-0 to deny the district’s proposed enrollment waiver after a lengthy presentation by state leaders on inadequate staffing and poor quality instruction in the district that in November was classified as being Level 5/in need of intensive support.

Level 5/intensive support is the highest level of state-provided academic support to districts.

There is a bill now pending in the Arkansas Legislature that could take the merger decision out of the hands of state leaders.