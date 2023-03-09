Arkansas House committee OK’s bill for monument commemorating ‘unborn children aborted’

An Arkansas House of Representatives panel on Wednesday endorsed a bill intended to lay the groundwork for the construction of a monument on state Capitol grounds for "unborn children aborted" during the nearly 50-year period of legalized abortion across the nation.

Senate Bill 307 advanced from the House Committee on State Agencies with audible dissent from at least one member in a voice vote. The bill by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, moves to the full House for further consideration.

The House sponsor of the bill Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said the monument would honor "the over 200,000 infants that were killed" between 1973 and 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade allowed abortions.

"This is a really simple bill which will allow citizens in the state to donate money for a monument so that we never forget the lives that were lost," Bentley said.

On June 24, then-Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed a certificate implementing a 2019 law that bans abortions in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the nation.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, who voted against the bill in the Senate, has said abortion has been a contentious issue in Arkansas and in the United States. He said he expects the proposed monument would be painful for many women.

Hammer has said he intends for the proposed monument to be tastefully done, adding there also are women who have regretted their abortions.

Under the bill, the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission would oversee the selection of the artist and design of the monument "with input from pro-life groups in Arkansas."

Before breaking ground on the monument, the secretary of state would have final approval of the selection of the artist and design. The secretary of state would be required upon approval of the artist and design to arrange for the construction, placement and dedication of the monument on the state Capitol grounds by private entities at no expense to the state.

The legislation would establish on the books of the state treasurer, the state auditor and the state's chief fiscal officer a trust fund to consist of gifts, grants and donations from individuals and organizations, and other funds as may be provided by law. The trust fund would be used exclusively for erecting and maintaining a suitable monument on the state Capitol grounds commemorating "unborn children aborted" during the Roe v. Wade era.

Secretary of State John Thurston's spokeswoman Jaime Land said last week the Republican secretary of state supports SB307 and "the work to commemorate the sanctity of life and honor the children who have been lost."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.