Arkansas House panel advances bill restricting use of students' preferred pronoun

A House Education Committee recommended a bill Thursday that would prohibit school staff from addressing students by a pronoun inconsistent with “student's biological sex,” unless they have written permission from a parent.

House Bill 1468, by Rep. Wayne Long, also bars school staff from calling a student by a name other than the name listed on their birth certificate without written permission from a parent. Long said the bill is aimed at preventing school staff from being compelled to call students by their preferred pronouns or name. The committee passed the bill on a voice vote with one member dissenting.

“I would ask the people that oppose the bill to consider the fact that tolerance is a two-way street,” said Long, a Republican from Bradford. “And I think it would be good policy for everyone to tolerate the people that have a deeply held religious conviction regarding this matter.”

Sarah Everett, policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, disputed Long’s claim the bill would protect free speech, saying it “compels teachers to use the incorrect pronoun or name.”

“The bill claims that it’s a matter of free speech to choose not to use a trans person’s pronoun, but then it goes on to limit the speech of school employees who want to affirm that student’s gender identity,” Everett said.



