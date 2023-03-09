Arkansas House panel advances bill that would strip protections for librarians

A bill that would remove a defense from state law protecting librarians from criminal prosecution for distributing obscene material passed a House panel on Thursday.

Senate Bill 81, which also aims to codify a process for challenging the "appropriateness of material" for children in public and school libraries, passed in a voice vote with dissent from several lawmakers in the Committee on Judiciary. The bill returned to the panel two days after it failed to advance following roughly three hours of testimony and discussion.

The committee also approved an amendment that the bill's House sponsor Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, said was intended to make clarifying changes. The measure advances to the full House for further consideration.

Under the amended bill, committees of librarians and legislative panels could require a school or public library to "relocate" challenged books within their library rather than "remove" them. Gonzales said librarians would have to place these books in a part of the library not accessible to children.

Lawmakers raised concerns that this process could still limit children's access to literary classics such as "Brave New World" and "Beloved."

Under current law, libraries must have a written policy for addressing challenged material. The bill would require libraries to form committees to review objections. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, the bill's sponsor has said these committees would be subject to open meeting laws.

The bill would allow people to appeal decisions made by these committees to a body of elected officials. In the case of a school library, this body would be the school board of directors. For a municipal or public library, appeals would go to the governing body of the county or city.

Sullivan has said local elected officials would not have the authority to determine if the material is obscene. Only a judge could make that determination, he said.

Opponents of the measure have raised concerns that the challenge process could lead to libraries and local elected officials being swamped with requests from people outside their communities. Critics have also said the bill would invest legislative bodies with judicial power and disproportionally impact books written by and about LGBTQ people.

Supporters have said the measure is needed to protect children from obscene material. Those in favor have said more transparency is needed when it comes to decisions made by libraries on which books they carry.

Under the amended bill, a librarian would be liable for distributing material "claimed" to be obscene. An earlier version would require the material to have been "determined" to be obscene.

Another provision of the bill would allow libraries to disclose confidential library records to the parent or legal guardian of a minor.

The bill also would create a "furnishing a harmful item to a minor" offense.

Under this provision, a person who knowingly provides a minor with an item that is "harmful to minors" would be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. A person also could commit this offense by transmitting through direct internet communication an item that is "harmful to minors" to a person they believe to be a minor.

The bill points to existing law that provides an extended definition of the term "harmful to minors."



