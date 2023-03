Helena, 1906: The Opera House opened in the booming river town in 1870 and was considered one of the finest in the South. Over some 50 years it hosted traveling vaudeville shows and plays. The Opera House burned in the 1920s. This card was mailed by Bertha Howe of 716 Ohio St., and like the Opera House, the house she lived in is gone.

