ASU staff shifts continue

Arkansas State will keep adding to its coaching staff throughout spring camp as several changes were made official Wednesday.

Coach Butch Jones announced the addition of Trip Carrico III as the Red Wolves' assistant athletics director for player personnel, replacing Matt Wilson -- one of Jones' first staffers upon being hired at ASU who recently departed for North Carolina State. Carrico worked with Jones at Alabama from 2018-20, scouted for Virginia in 2021 and was the director of scouting at East Carolina last season.

Carrico is a Little Rock native and graduated from Alabama in December 2020.

The Red Wolves will also need to replace special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Schoonover, who was formally announced as Ole Miss' special teams coordinator after just one season in Jonesboro.

Between the departures of Schoonover and special teams analyst Kody Schexnayder, who took the same role at Oregon State, ASU has lost the two coaches that led the nation's No. 2 special teams unit in 2022, per Football Outsiders.

-- Mitchell Gladstone