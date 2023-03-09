The world in brief: Police disperse Imran Khan supporters





Police disperse Imran Khan supporters

LAHORE, Pakistan -- Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday in the eastern city of Lahore. More than 40 supporters of Khan were arrested for defying a government ban on holding rallies in the city, police said.

The developments followed Khan's launching of provincial election campaigns Tuesday for the eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where the ex-premier's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has held a majority in past rounds of voting.

Khan, now opposition leader, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. He has claimed his removal was illegal and has also campaigned for early parliamentary elections. The government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, has dismissed Khan's demands, saying the nationwide vote will take place as scheduled later in the year.

A senior leader from Khan's party, Hammad Azhar, said police detained scores of their supporters ahead of the planned rally, which was to start in Lahore's upscale Zaman Park area where Khan lives. "Police launched this crackdown when Imran Khan is about to lead the rally," he said.

Austin forced to alter Israel meeting

JERUSALEM -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was forced to change the schedule of a planned visit to Israel due to anti-government protests that are expected to paralyze traffic across the country, U.S. and Israeli officials said Wednesday.

Austin was scheduled to arrive early today from Egypt for a one-day visit to Israel, a close American ally. But instead of meeting Israeli officials in Jerusalem or at the Defense Ministry in central Tel Aviv, his meetings will be held at a factory near Israel's international airport.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the country's judiciary. More demonstrations are planned Thursday, with roads expected to be blocked and authorities warning of possible disruptions at the airport.

Netanyahu's allies say the legal overhaul is needed to curb the influence of unelected judges. His opponents say the changes will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and push the country toward authoritarian rule. They also say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is motivated by a personal grudge and has a conflict of interest.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the change in location had come at the request of the Israeli Defense Ministry and referred further questions to Israel.

Envoy: Renew political efforts in Syria

A top United Nations official called Wednesday for renewed attempts to reach a political solution to Syria's nearly 12-year-old civil conflict in the wake of last month's devastating earthquake.

Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, told reporters that the deadly 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkey and Syria last month had served as a "wakeup call to the world that the Syrian tragedy is far from over."

"We need to take this attention and see if it can help us to unlock progress" in the political process, he said.

The earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, has already prompted some political concessions both from the government in Damascus and its opponents.

The Syrian government agreed to open additional border crossings for international aid to cross from Turkey into rebel-held northwest Syria, while the United States and European countries relaxed some of their sanctions on Damascus.

"We need the same logic that was applied on the humanitarian front to be applied at the political level," Pedersen said at a news conference in Geneva.

WHO fires top Western Pacific official

LONDON -- The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the U.N. health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to employees on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Dr. Takeshi Kasai's appointment had been "terminated" after an internal investigation resulted in "findings of misconduct."

Tedros did not refer to Kasai by name, referencing only his title as regional director in the Western Pacific. It is the first time in WHO's history that a regional director has been dismissed.

"This has been an unprecedented and challenging journey for all of us," Tedros wrote. He said that the process of naming a new regional director for the Western Pacific would begin next month, with the election to be held in October.

The Japanese government, which supported Kasai's nomination for the role, declined to comment. Kasai previously denied acting in a racist or abusive way, saying that although he asked a lot of his staff, his behavior "should not result in people feeling disrespected."







