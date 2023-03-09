BASKETBALL

Boeheim's career at Syracuse ends

Jim Boeheim enrolled at Syracuse in 1962. Played there until 1966. Started coaching there in 1969. Took over the program as head coach in 1976.

Put simply, he was Syracuse basketball.

Until now.

The Basketball Hall of Famer's 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse came to an awkward end on Wednesday, with the university saying Orange associate head coach and former Syracuse player Adrian Autry has been promoted to the job. The Orange moved quickly, making the announcement less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. And if Boeheim knew the announcement was coming, he didn't let on at what was his final postgame news conference.

"It's up to the university," Boeheim said. "They have to make their decision, and it's up to them."

Autry has been on Boeheim's staff since 2011, and held the title of associate head coach since March 2017.

"There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim," Autry said. "They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me."

The 78-year-old Boeheim's record in his 47 seasons, officially, was 1,015-441. That reflects 101 wins taken away by the NCAA for violations between the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.

Whether the count was 1,015 or 1,116, only now-retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had more wins than Boeheim at the Division I level. Boeheim led the Orange to the 2003 national title -- Carmelo Anthony's lone season in Syracuse -- and saw 46 of his players get taken in NBA Drafts.

Boeheim has been synonymous with Syracuse for more than six decades. He was born in the central New York town of Lyons, not far from Syracuse. He enrolled at the school in 1962 as a walk-on, eventually becoming a captain of the then-Orangemen along with Dave Bing.

In 1969, he was hired at Syracuse as a graduate assistant. And on April 3, 1976, he took the program over after Roy Danforth left for Tulane. Boeheim has led the program since; even the court at the dome where Syracuse plays its home games has bore his name since 2002.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara, center, gets a kiss from his wife Katie as he and head coach Jim Boeheim, left, watch McNamara's number be unveiled in the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome after an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. McNamara and 2003 national champion teammate Hakim Warrick had their numbers retired. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



FILE -Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim accepts the national championship trophy after the Orangemen beat Kansas 81-78 at the Final Four on Monday, April 7, 2003, in New Orleans. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university's basketball program, the team announced Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)



FILE -Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim cuts down the net after the East Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2013 in Washington. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university's basketball program, the team announced Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)



FILE -Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during a practice session for the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament Friday, April 1, 2016, in Houston. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university's basketball program, the team announced Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

