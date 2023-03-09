Bill would declare public school teams champions

Sen. Bryan King on Thursday filed a bill that would require that if a public school athletic team loses to a private school athletic team in a state championship game, the public school athletic team would be considered the state champion.

Senate Bill 391 by King, R-Green Forest, “shall be retroactive in order to apply to a public school athletic team that has played against and lost to a private school athletic team before the effective date of this act.”

The bill would define an athletic team as the public school student or group of public school students who participate in a school-affiliated sport at the public school in which he or she is enrolled.

Asked if there is a particular game that led to SB391, King replied in a text message, “No.”

“I campaigned on this issue, and other states have private schools play in different conferences,” King said.