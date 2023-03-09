Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Sports Hall of Fame offers scholarships

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships -- one to a senior boy athlete and one to a senior girl athlete -- this year. The scholarships are named in honor of Jerry Lybrand, a White Hall alumnus and former superintendent who died in December 2013. Applications may be obtained at the White Hall High School counselor's office and on the school website. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, March 9

The Links set kidney health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a virtual session on Keeping Our Kidneys Happy. The session will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 via Zoom. The presenter will be Nicole D. Bates, a nurse practitioner in family medicine and nephrology, according to a news release. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://zoom.us/j/91807799379?pwd=RWYvSVVKdEIrdytBeVpGRTZQWkF5dz09 with Meeting ID: 918 0779 9379 and Passcode: 108182. Participants may also Dial by location at +1 312 626 6799 US.

Education forum set

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, will present a Community Education Forum from 6-8 p.m. March 9 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The event will also be held via Zoom, according to a news release. The community is invited to join the discussion on ballot measures currently impacting school districts. The panelists will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, state Rep. Vivian Flowers, and state Rep. Ken Ferguson. The moderators will be Keidra Burrell, a lawyer, and Frank Dorsey II.

Parole Board to meet

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. March 9 in the Parole Board lobby and 9 a.m. March 23 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium at the Arkansas Parole Board at North Little Rock. The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found at https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/ under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: (501) 682-3850.

Through Friday, March 10

Master Gardeners offer scholarship

The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, and landscape architecture. The deadline to apply is March 10 and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23. The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release.

Women's Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 induction class. The AWHOF was created to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state, according to a news release. Nominations must be submitted by March 10. Details are available at www.ARWomensHallofFame.com. The 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Beginning Friday, March 10

ASC presents 'Steel Magnolias'

The community is invited to enjoy the story of camaraderie and friendship during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas theatrical production, "Steel Magnolias." Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and March 17-18, and 2 p.m. March 11-12 and March 18-19. The first weekend of the production is sold out. "Steel Magnolias" will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater in ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., according to a news release. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors and $18 for nonmembers. They may be purchased at asc701.org/theater/steel-magnolias or by calling (870) 536-3375. If tickets become available for sold out performances, they may be purchased at the theater before the shows. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Saturday, March 11

Summit band to perform

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will perform their 2023 Spring Concert at 6 p.m. March 11 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The public is invited to attend. The program includes arrangements such as "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" featuring Mary Johnson Skillen on flute, and ending with a collection entitled: "Camp Meet'in" capturing the zeal of church revival days in America, according to a news release.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry March 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host the Delta Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet on March 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: Follow the chapter on Facebook, according to a news release.

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hopfundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, March 12

New Community holds anniversary

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 11 a.m. March 12. The featured speaker will be David Jones, pastor of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ. The theme is the Place of Healing and Deliverance. The community is invited to attend.

Through Monday, March 13

Ladd Canal work topic of meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public involvement meeting about the proposed improvements to Highway 293 over Ladd Canal in Lincoln County. The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. March 13, according to a news release. To access the pre-recorded presentation and offer comments visit https://vpiph01-job-020778-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR, 72209. If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Tuesday, March 14

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution at 10 a.m. March 14. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be given away, according to a news release. Sponsors and partners include Canaan Christian Center, Zion Church of North West Arkansas, Calvary Baptist of Little Rock, Pine Bluff Police Department, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, private donors, and TOPPS, a non-profit community based organization.

DAVannounces virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance all free. To register for the event, visit jobs.dav.org.

Beginning Tuesday, March 14

Little Mermaid Junior to be performed

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Disney's Little Mermaid Junior March 14-18 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center. March 14 is premiere night, an experience that includes time to mingle with the cast and have heavy hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds go toward replacing the main drape on the Fine Arts Center stage. Tickets are $100. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m., according to a news release. General admission shows are March 16-18. Tickets are $25 adult and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling (870) 460-1888 or at www.searkconcert.org.

Generator to host events

The Generator, 435 Main St., a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host several community events, according to a news release. These include: March 14 -- All fifth-grade students in Pine Bluff are invited to the G5 Math Competition at 5:30 p.m. Send emails to kaneshabarnes@gmail.com for the study guide. Details: (870) 663-0200 or stop by the Generator. March 15 -- Starting a Side Hustle, with UAPB - ASBTDC, 6 p.m. Details: Angelisa Henry, (870) 575-8033.

Through Tuesday, March 14

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for its 2023 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply. Synergy grants fund projects for the benefit of residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services, according to a news release. Applications should be requested by March 14, completed and then submitted by April 6. For an application and details, email synergyforumgrants@gmail.com. Applications will only be accepted by email.

Wednesday, March 15

DAR to meet

The March meeting of the Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St. The event will be held in the Center Room and entry can be made on South Laurel Street, according to a news release. Regent Julia Beckham will discuss the plans for the Arkansas State Conference, and those who plan to attend are encouraged to be present. Vice Regent Susan Over will present preparation plans for the April 19 luncheon honoring Arkansas State Regent Gale Markley.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, March 15

UAMS Pathways accepts applications from youth

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff. Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release. Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Foundation scholarships available

Beginning Feb. 1, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Thursday, March 16

Simmons plans White Hall grand opening

Simmons Bank will host a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White Hall financial center, 1305 Robin Road, March 16. Simmons and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The grand opening will be held from 2-4 p.m., according to a news release.

Christian Women slate luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection will host its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Juanita Buckmaster of Pine Bluff. There will also be a presentation by Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, according to a news release. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be a charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

Friday, March 17

Moscow pantry to open

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South, at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17t. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, March 17

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. March 17, 24, and 31. The dinners are $15 (all you can eat) and $8 for children, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, March 19

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are through Feb. 23 for the photography contest, according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Tuesday, March 21

Community Watch meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. March 21 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release.

Thursday, March 23

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village retirement community, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. March 23 at Trinity Village Great Hall. The event will include lunch, door prizes, and models. Tickets are $20 and available at Trinity Village's business office or from board members and commissioners, according to a news release.

Totally Committed singers to be honored

Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. March 26. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 23 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Seth Mays, executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas. The meetings are open and new members are always welcome, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Friday, March 31

UAPB accepts AgDiscovery applications

AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The program allows participants, ages 14-17, to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences. The sessions is offered at 20 other unversities as well. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Christopher C. Mathis Jr., UAPB AgDiscovery program director, at (870) 575-8543.

Through Saturday, April 1

Black Hall of Fame grants available

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Details: www.arcf.org/ABHOF.

Saturday, April 22

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 each. Table sponsorships are $250. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.