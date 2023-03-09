ENTERTAINMENT NOTES:Celtic fun abounds, archaeology month marked

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Square Shamrockin'

Main Street El Dorado and Code 3 Services LLC team up for "Shamrockin' on the Square!," on the town square, Washington and Elm streets, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Events include a chili cook-off, crawfish, a Pot of Gold game with a $200 prize, inflatables, kids' activities, DJ, karaoke. Admission is free; some activities require a small fee. An ATM will be on site.

Cooking for the ICS-sanctioned Chili Cook-Off starts at 9 a.m. with judging at noon to award more than $2,000 in cash and prizes in four categories — Traditional Red, Homestyle, Verde and Salsa. The public can, for $10, consume the competition chili (all you can eat), 1-3 p.m., and vote for favorites. The top three cooks in each division will receive an invitation to the World Championship Chili Cook-Off in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Downtown restaurants are collaborating to provide crawfish and shrimp plates — $25 for one pound of shrimp or three pounds of crawfish "with all the fixins." A beer garden will provide adult beverages (as well as soft drinks and water) for cash purchase from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. And music, including an 11 a.m. karaoke contest, takes place throughout the day on the square.

Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

Used book sale

The Friends of the Central Arkansas Library System will hold its spring Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the basement of Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Friends members can shop early, 5-7 p.m. today and will also receive 50% off "gently read" books at the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today. Buy memberships online at cals.org/about-friends.

Most books in the sale are $1 for paperbacks, $2 for hardbacks. Book totes will be for sale. Proceeds support the Six Bridges Book Festival, book club kits, Arkansas Sounds concerts, branch programs, Summer Reading Club, youth programs and various library activities.

The summer used book sale is set for July 13-15, also at the Main Library before it closes for renovations. Subsequent sales are expected to take place at the Port Industrial Hub. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and the Arkansas Archeological Survey celebrate Archeology Month Saturday in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Archaeological artifacts

Children and adults can learn how to identify, analyze, and illustrate prehistoric and historic artifacts at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, which is partnering with the Arkansas Archaeological Survey to mark Archaeology Month during the center's Second Saturday Family FunDay, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

THEATER: PB 'Magnolias'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas stages "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 17-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 19 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $18, $13 for center members and senior citizens, $10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/theater/steel-magnolias.

Consent considered

The Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault presents "Actually," a two-person play by Anna Ziegler, focusing on the struggles of consent and Title IX on a college campus, with performances:

◼️ 7 p.m. today in the Holloway Theatre at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Argenta Community Theatre's Act II space, 315 Main St., North Little Rock

◼️ 7 p.m. March 16, Breedlove Auditorium, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Smith, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.

A talk with advocates, Title IX staff, actors and the director will follow each performance. The play contains sexually and racially charged language, including conversations about rape and a reference to bigotry. Admission to all performances is free. Call (501) 246-3276, Extension 104, or email rbailey@arkcasa.org.

MUSIC: Coterie concert

The Little Rock Musical Coterie will feature winners of its awards in a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church. 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock.

Violinist Juan Moreno, recipient of the Coterie Scholarship and a student of Linda Hsu at the University of Central Arkansas; Arcrel Lee, recipient of the Virginia Queen Piano Award and a student of Dr. Cai Lei at Ouachita Baptist University; and pianist Ann Gao, recipient of the Wang Coterie Scholarship, is a Central High School student and studies with Naoki Hakutani. Each received $1,000.

Moreno and pianist Cesar Blaswill play the first movement, "Allegro Moderato," from the Violin Concerto in D major by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky. Lee will play the "Fantasia" in d minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; "La Cathedrale Engloutie" ("The Engulfed Cathedral") by Claude Debussy; the Intermezzo in E major , op.116, No. 6, by Johannes Brahms; and "O Polichinelo" by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Gao will play the fourth movement, "Rondo Allegro ma non troppo," from the Piano Sonata No. 15 in D major, op.28, by Ludwig van Beethoven; "Un Sosprro," the third of Franz Liszt's Three Concert Etudes, S.144; and Frederic Chopin's Barcarolle in F-sharp major, op.60.

Admission is free; a reception honoring the winners will follow. Call (501) 422-8355.

'Celtic Spring'

The Muses Project of Hot Springs presents "Celtic Spring," featuring traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads, folk songs and sacred tunes by the Muses troupe of professional singers, as well as young artists and dancers:

◼️ 7 p.m. today, Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Cabe Hall, 321 W. Fourth St., Texarkana. Tickets are $35, $15 for students. Call (903) 792-8681.

◼️ 7 p.m. Friday, Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. Tickets: $35; call (501) 609-9811 or visit hsvticketsales.com or themusesproject.org.

◼️ 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Tickets: $35; themusesproject.org.

◼️ 7 p.m. Monday, Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Doors open at 6:30. Free, sponsored by Legacy Termite & Pest Control.

Celtic Angels

The Celtic Angels Ireland brings Irish dances and traditional Irish music to the stage of Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Community band

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band opens its 2023 season at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center, 401 Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock. Rico Belotti conducts the 90-member ensemble in an hourlong program he's calling "A March Is a March ... or Is It?" that includes "Whip and Spur March" by Thomas Allen; "Bandology" by Eric Osterling; "Konigsmarsch" by Richard Strauss; "El Bandido de Zamora" by Percy Hall; "A Disney March Spectacular," arranged by Ted Ricketts; Fred Hubbell's arrangement of Peter Tchaikovsky's "March Slav"; and "The Dam Busters" by Eric Coates, from the 1955 film of the same title. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of longtime band flutist Gene Prohl and in honor and celebration of saxophonist Joe Faucett, who will play his last concert with the band at the age of 100. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

ETC.: Poetry competition

The Arkansas Arts Council hosts the Poetry Out Loud State Championship, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the King Opera House, 427 S. Main St., Van Buren. The program, a partnership between the Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and represent Arkansas at the national championships later this year; the winner's school will receive $500 for poetry materials.

Five school champions and two alternates will compete: Champions Matthew Greenhill, Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired; Artlanda Mallett, Little Rock West High School of Innovation; Emma McDaniel, Bigelow High School; Drew Pirtle, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; and Ariya Williams, Warren High School; Alternates Layla Lammers, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, and Arely Salazar, Bigelow High School.

Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9349 or email lindsey.tugman@arkansas.gov.