Clardy nabs second Gatorade honor

The state’s top girls basketball player added to her impressive haul of awards and accolades Wednesday when Conway’s Chloe Clardy was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Stanford signee averaged nearly 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game for top-ranked Conway (27-5), which cruised to a 6A-Central Conference title and will play for the Class 6A state title Friday against long-time rival North Little Rock.

“Chloe is a great player with elite character,” Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Her work ethic, discipline on and off the court, and her genuine love for her teammates and coaches sets her apart. She will leave a legacy at Conway, and we all look forward to watching her play at Stanford next season.” Clardy, a 5-10 guard who’s scored more than 2,500 points in her career, is the second Lady Wampus Cats player to win the award twice. The other was Jordan Danberry, who won in 2014 and 2015.

The Gatorade award, while acknowledging a player’s talent on the court, also recognizes what he or she does academically as well as their exploits outside of their respective sports. For Clardy, those deeds are extensive.

On top of maintaining a 3.96 grade-point average, she volunteers locally at a homeless shelter and as a coach for youth basketball camps. Clardy also lends time and support to Mentors Empowered, which is a community mentoring group.