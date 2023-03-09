DAVannounces virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 50 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, according to a news release.

Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance all free. To register for the event, visit jobs.dav.org.

UCA announces fall 2022 graduates

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway announced its December 2022 graduates. The following is a list of area residents who earned degrees: Zain Yunus of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Reagan Brazil of Sheridan, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Trinity Bryant of Stuttgart, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Samuel Doss of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

LaDonna Felton of McGehee, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Thomas Townsend of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.

Trinity Haynes of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Carly Kesterson of Star City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Andrew McMahan of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Abigail Seidenschwarz of Stuttgart, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Magdalyn Cooper of Pine Bluff, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Kaylynn Nance of Pine Bluff, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

TiLena Camp of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.