EDITORIAL: Something special

With all the other things going on in the Ledge, this one might have slipped past you, like a school district tax election in February:

The Arkansas House approved a bill to require elections on Election Day.

Imagine that!

Looking at the bill as written, the thing has nearly as many co-sponsors as LEARNS. And should. How many times has a local jurisdiction--for example, a school board--put an issue on the ballot on some off-day during the political off-season to get something "by" the voters?

It goes like this, or went: A district/town/county wants a tax. But it doesn't want it noised about. So it puts the ballot issue on some day in February or August, lines up its teachers' union, or government employees, or other interested parties at the polls, and passes the tax when few other voters are paying attention.

Surely, we've said at least dozens of times, elections should be held on Election Day, and these ballot issues can stand side-by-side with presidential candidates and primary challengers.

The answer to that argument has been: But voters would be confused!

If that's an honest answer, and it probably isn't, then those local officials don't think much of voters.

The last we heard, House Bill 1510 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, was heading to the state Senate. Let's hope the Senate has as much faith in voters as the House. And both chambers send this to the governor for a quick signing.