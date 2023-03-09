Flanigan impresses UA coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, a 6-6 senior from Little Rock Parkview, played a key role in the Tigers' 72-59 victory over the University of Arkansas on Jan. 7 at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. He'll look to have another big game against the Razorbacks tonight in the SEC Tournament.

Flanigan had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in 32 minutes against Arkansas earlier this season and hit 5 of 9 shots, including 3 of 6 three-pointers, and 5 of 6 free throws.

For the season, Flanigan is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. He had 16 points in Auburn's victory over Tennessee on Saturday and hit 5 of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 three-pointers.

"I think Flanigan's an incredible player," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think he's got potential to play at the next level because of his versatility.

"He can make threes, and when he shoots jump shots he's one of those players that can elevate over people. There's not a lot of players that have the ability to rise up over you.

"He's also got a great dribble-drive game as well. I think Flanigan is one of the best players in the league."

Zoned out

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl usually prefers his team play man-to-man defense, but the Tigers used a 2-3 zone primarily when they held Arkansas to a season-low 33.9% from the field (19 of 56) and 12.5% on three-pointers (2 of 16) in the teams' matchup two months ago.

The Tigers don't figure to be playing a lot of zone, if any, against the Razorbacks tonight.

Arkansas has shot 41.9% on three-pointers (31 of 74) the previous four games with the return of freshman guard Nick Smith from a knee issue and the emergence of junior guard Davonte Davis as a perimeter threat.

Smith, who missed 19 games earlier the season, has hit 11 of 25 three-pointers the last four games and Davis has hit 8 of 14.

"They were at a time in their season where they weren't shooting the ball well at all," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said of the Tigers' first game against the Razorbacks. "And we took full advantage of it by playing 40 possessions of zone. We probably have played 80 possessions of zone on the season, 40 of them in that game.

"They're shooting [better now], so zone is not going to be the answer this time around."

In the past 16 games since Davis shot 0 of 2 on three-pointers at Auburn, he's at 44.2% (34 of 77).

Just once before

Arkansas has played Auburn once previously in the SEC Tournament, and it was among the most memorable games for the Razorbacks since they joined the conference for the 1991-92 season.

The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 75-67 in the 2000 SEC Tournament final in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

It was an improbable title run for Arkansas, which entered the SEC Tournament 23 years ago with a 15-14 record.

The Razorbacks beat Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Auburn for their only SEC Tournament championship.

Arkansas sophomore guard Brandon Dean, who scored 22 points in the championship game, was voted the SEC Tournament MVP.

Earning the SEC's automatic NCAA Tournament bid, the Razorbacks lost to Miami 75-71 in a first-round game in Nashville, but the team's place in Arkansas history is assured.

Davis honored

Nick Davis, a relentless rebounder who earned All-SEC honors as a senior for Arkansas during the 1997-98 season, is the Razorbacks' SEC Legend this year. He'll be honored at halftime of the Arkansas-Auburn game.

Davis averaged 9.8 rebounds during the 1997-98 season and his total of 322 is the third-most by a Razorback. He set Arkansas' record for rebounds in an SEC game with 17, which he did twice in 1998 against Alabama and Auburn.

Help inside

Auburn 6-11 junior Dylan Cardwell, who missed the game against Tennessee on Saturday because of an ankle injury, might be ready to play tonight.

"Dylan practiced today," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday. "He wasn't in there a lot. But he was in there enough to think he's possible [to play]."

Cardwell, who backs up Johni Broome, is averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots.

Good work

Arkansas freshman guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia was named to the SEC Community Service Team, as the education major has invested time for good works such as Extra Yard for Teachers, the First Tee Golf Event, the Miracles and Magic Radiothon for NWA Children's Hospital and the Yvonne Richardson Center Bike Giveaway.