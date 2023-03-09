Freshman sparks Rebels into 2nd round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman backup Amaree Abram scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points and Mississippi beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament.

James White added 10 points and gathered 10 rebounds for Ole Miss which had a 41-31 rebounding advantage. The Rebels made 25 of 59-shot attempts (42.4%) including 9 of 22 (40.9%) from three-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 24 points for the Gamecocks, Meechie Johnson scored 13 and Hayden Brown 11.

As the 13th seed, Ole Miss (12-20) advances to face No. 5-seed and 17th-ranked Tennessee today. South Carolina (11-21) ended its season having lost seven of its last 10.

Jackson’s layup with 10:27 left gave South Carolina its lone lead of the second half at 46-44 before Amaree made a three-pointer 27 seconds later and Ole Miss stayed ahead for the remainder of the game.

LSU 72, GEORGIA 67

KJ Williams scored 18 points and 14th-seeded LSU defeated No. 11 seed Georgia.

LSU, which blew double-digit leads in the second half of recent losses to Missouri and Florida, held on to a 12-point halftime lead until Georgia (16-16) tied it at 57-all on a three-pointer by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with under five minutes remaining.

LSU (14-18) will play sixth-seeded Vanderbilt today.

ACC

Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 and Pittsburgh ousted Georgia Tech 89-81 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Panthers play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in today’s quarterfinals. Burton was 10-of-15 shooting and added eight assists. The fifth-seeded Panthers (22-10) shot 56% and made 20 of 25 free throws. Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets (15-18). … Daivien Williamson made a game-winning three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 for its first ACC Tournament win since 2017. Wake Forest (19-13), the No. 9 seed, advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals today. Williamson finished with 17 points. … Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College. Armando Bacot had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12). Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points for 10th-seeded Boston College (16-17). … Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77. The Wolfpack (23-9) will play third-seed Clemson today.

BIG EAST

Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead St. John’s over Butler 76-63 in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament in New York. AJ Storr was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 15 points for the Red Storm (18-14). The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-17) were led by Simas Lukosius, who had 23 points and three steals. … Umoja Gibson made three free throws with 3.9 seconds left and Nick Ongenda blocked a layup at the buzzer to give DePaul a 66-65 win over Seton Hall. Javan Johnson hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Blue Demons (10-22). Tyrese Samuel scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds for the Pirates (18-15). … Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Villanova’s 80-48 win over Georgetown. Justin Moore scored 13 points with four three-pointers for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (17-15).

BIG TEN

Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin to open the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round today. Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State. Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (17-14). … Dawson Garcia had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists and Ta’lon Cooper had 16 points and set the program record for assists in a Big Ten Tournament game with 12 to help Minnesota beat Nebraska 78-75. The 14th-seeded Golden Gophers, who have won two of their last three following a 12-game skid, play No. 6 seed Maryland in the second round today. Jaden Henley added 14 points for Minnesota (9-21) and Jamison Battle scored 13 with eight rebounds.

BIG 12

Kedrian Johnson had 20 points, Tre Mitchell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 seed West Virginia rolled to a 78-62 victory over ninth-seeded Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Erik Stevenson added 18 points and Em-mitt Matthews Jr. had 13 for the Mountaineers (19-13). Pop Isaacs had 15 points for Texas Tech (16-16). … Caleb Asberry scored 15 points, Bryce Thompson added 12 and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State (18-14) overcame two more injuries in the backcourt to beat No. 10 seed Oklahoma 57-49. The Cowboys already were missing star guard Avery Anderson III following wrist surgery. Chris Harris Jr. then left midway through the first half after landing awkwardly on a three-point attempt, and John-Michael Wright was hurt with about 41/2 minutes to go while scrambling for the ball near midcourt.

PAC-12

TJ Bamba scored 17 points, DJ Rod-man had 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 seed Washington State extended its winning streak to seven with a 69-52 victory over 12th-seeded California in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. It was the second consecutive season Washington State beat Cal in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Cougars (17-15) will look for their second consecutive win over the fourth-seeded Ducks today in the quarterfinals. … Julian Hammond III scored a career-high 21 points and Luke O’Brien made a go-ahead three-pointer with 59.8 seconds left to help Colorado beat Washington 74-68. Colorado (17-15) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with Washington. The Buffaloes will try to end a four-game skid against top-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals today. … Brandon Angel’s 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah. Harrison Ingram added 15 points for Stanford (14-18).

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Keegan Records scored 21 points and top-seeded Colgate won its third consecutive Patriot League Tournament championship with a 79-61 victory over six-seeded Lafayette. The three-peat is the first in the league since Holy Cross accomplished the feat (2000-03). The Raiders were in their sixth consecutive title game. The Raiders (26-8) beat the Leopards (11-23) for the third time this season, winning their ninth consecutive game.

SOUTHLAND

Jalen Jackson scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the second half, Owen Dease came off the bench to add a career-high 16 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 75-71 to win its second consecutive Southland Conference Tournament championship. The Islanders (23-10) defeated the second-seeded Demons (22-11) for the third time this season.