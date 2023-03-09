FYI Calendar: Opening reception tonight at Brews

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

What The Health -- Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour – Portraiture, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Member Preview -- "Diego Rivera's America," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 10-11, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Opening Lecture -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Footloose" -- The iconic musical presented by Community School of the Arts actors, 7 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$22. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Magic Lantern" -- With Judy Costello of the Shiloh Museum, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Soap Making for Beginners -- With Amy Leisure, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "Clue," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"New Canons" -- Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Arkansas Filmmakers' Showcase -- Curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Yin Yoga Nidra with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

