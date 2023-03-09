Generation Z! Zebras take 5A state championship over Wolves

HOT SPRINGS – It’s true: The third time is the charm.

Pine Bluff High School beat Lake Hamilton for the third time this season, and it was for the 5A state championship. Behind the outside shooting of X’Zaevion Barnett and inside play of senior Jordon Harris, the Zebras took a 67-51 victory over their 5A-South Conference rivals inside Bank OZK Arena on Thursday night to win Pine Bluff’s first title since the 2014-15 team won the 6A crown.

Barnett led Pine Bluff’s 3-point attack and made 3 of 4 from the perimeter while finishing with a game-high 19 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow senior Harris finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Junior Courtney Crutchfield, who had 16 points and 2 steals, was named the 5A tournament Most Valuable Player. Crutchfield scored 90 points in four state playoff games.

The Zebras (25-7), who won the conference for the third year in a row, extended their season sweep of the Wolves (27-5), the conference and now state runners-up. They did it shooting 27 for 46 (58.7%) from the floor, including 5 of 11 from 3-point land, and making 8 of 15 free throws.

Bank OZK Arena was nearly filled to its 6,300-seat capacity for the nightcap of the first night of the Arkansas Activities Association’s three-day finals weekend. Many of the fans were there to cheer on the area-favorite Wolves, who are based 25 miles west of downtown Hot Springs in Pearcy, while the Zebra faithful arrived longing to see their team win the school’s 14th state title all-time. But the chants of “Zebras! Zebras!” filled the gym as the clock dwindled to zero.

The arena is a familiar sight to Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon, who was an assistant under Clarence Finley when the Zebras completed an unlikely run to the 2015 championship here as a No. 6 seed in its conference and returned to the state final in 2016. Dixon was promoted to head coach for the 2016-17 season.

The lights in Hot Springs weren’t too bright for the Zebras, who finished the regular season ranked second to Marion in Class 5A and dominated in all three of their state tournament games at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Zebras charged out of the starting gate Thursday to a 7-0 lead, turning to Harris for the game’s first two buckets and continuing to find success penetrating the ball against the Wolves’ matchup zone.

Pine Bluff led 11-9 after one quarter. Sophomore Deriyon Graydon came off the bench to give the Zebras extra scoring help on the low blocks with two early baskets in the second quarter, and Pine Bluff had a 22-13 lead with 3:17 to go before halftime.

A Jabbar Spellman layup with 5 seconds left gave Pine Bluff a 26-18 lead before the break.

Lake Hamilton struggled to find its shooting touch, going 18 for 54 (33.3%) from the floor and 4 for 22 from the arc. The Wovles converted 11 of 16 free throws.

The Wolves would come within no closer than 33-23 the rest of the way, as the Zebras kept attacking and finishing off the dribble.

Lake Hamilton junior Ty Robinson scored 7 of his 17 points in the third period, as the Wolves trailed 43-31 going into the fourth quarter. LaBraun Christon and Easton Hurley added 9.

Graydon scored 7 points and totaled 12 rebounds for Pine Bluff.

Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington was hit with a technical foul with 2:46 left in the game. Seconds later, Crutchfield put a stamp on the Zebras’ domination with a wide-open, two-hand jam.