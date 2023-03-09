Get to know: ’25 RB target DJ Dugar

Class of 2025 running back target DJ Dugar came away impressed Arkansas’ coaches and culture after visiting the Hogs on Saturday.

Dugar Jr., 6-1, 205 pounds, of Leander (Texas) Glenn, added an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit to go along with others from Oklahoma State and Texas-San Antonio.

He had 207 carries for 1,418 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Nickname: DJ

Favorite thing about playing running back: easiest way to get the ball in my hands.

Coach Jimmy Smith is: one of the best coaches I’ve met and he’s not just gonna be my coach, I can tell he’s going to be my friend too.

Funniest football moment: is when I fumbled, picked it back up and ran for a first down

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Avengers

My mom is always on me to do: she’s always on me to clean my room

Must watch TV: Outer Banks, Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: people coming up to me with my headphones in, someone stealing my joke

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: I’m good a video games

Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonald’s because it’s cheap and good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood

I will never ever eat: Avocado

Favorite junk food: Skittles

Favorite dessert: Cheesecake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Deer meat.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Canada

I’m terrified of: Dying

Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: School cafeteria

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I like the jump-scares

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are too much maintenance

Do you think aliens exist: Yes, space is too big for there not to be

I get emotional when: I lose a football game

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t over think

Role model and why: Don’t have one

Three words to describe me: Funny, athletic, cool

People would be surprised that I: like to fish



