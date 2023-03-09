Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: ’25 RB target DJ Dugar

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith and 2025 running back DJ Dugar Jr.

Class of 2025 running back target DJ Dugar came away impressed Arkansas’ coaches and culture after visiting the Hogs on Saturday. 

Dugar Jr., 6-1, 205 pounds, of Leander (Texas) Glenn, added an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit to go along with others from Oklahoma State and Texas-San Antonio. 

He had 207 carries for 1,418 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. 

Nickname: DJ 

Favorite thing about playing running back: easiest way to get the ball in my hands.

Coach Jimmy Smith is: one of the best coaches I’ve met and he’s not just gonna be my coach, I can tell he’s going to be my friend too.

Funniest football moment: is when I fumbled, picked it back up and ran for a first down 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Avengers

My mom is always on me to do: she’s always on me to clean my room

Must watch TV: Outer Banks, Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: people coming up to me with my headphones in, someone stealing my joke

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James 

My hidden talent is: I’m good a video games

Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonald’s because it’s cheap and good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood 

I will never ever eat:  Avocado 

Favorite junk food: Skittles 

Favorite dessert: Cheesecake 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Deer meat.        

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Canada

I’m terrified of: Dying

Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: School cafeteria

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I like the jump-scares 

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are too much maintenance 

Do you think aliens exist: Yes, space is too big for there not to be 

I get emotional when: I lose a football game

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tik Tok 

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t over think

Role model and why: Don’t have one

Three words to describe me: Funny, athletic, cool

People would be surprised that I: like to fish


