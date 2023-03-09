Get to know: ’25 RB target DJ Dugar

Class of 2025 running back target DJ Dugar came away impressed Arkansas’ coaches and culture after visiting the Hogs on Saturday.
Dugar Jr., 6-1, 205 pounds, of Leander (Texas) Glenn, added an offer from the Razorbacks during his visit to go along with others from Oklahoma State and Texas-San Antonio.
He had 207 carries for 1,418 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Nickname: DJ
Favorite thing about playing running back: easiest way to get the ball in my hands.
Coach Jimmy Smith is: one of the best coaches I’ve met and he’s not just gonna be my coach, I can tell he’s going to be my friend too.
Funniest football moment: is when I fumbled, picked it back up and ran for a first down
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: The Avengers
My mom is always on me to do: she’s always on me to clean my room
Must watch TV: Outer Banks, Stranger Things
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
My two pet peeves are: people coming up to me with my headphones in, someone stealing my joke
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
My hidden talent is: I’m good a video games
Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonald’s because it’s cheap and good
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Seafood
I will never ever eat: Avocado
Favorite junk food: Skittles
Favorite dessert: Cheesecake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Deer meat.
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Canada
I’m terrified of: Dying
Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: School cafeteria
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I like the jump-scares
Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Cats are too much maintenance
Do you think aliens exist: Yes, space is too big for there not to be
I get emotional when: I lose a football game
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Don’t over think
Role model and why: Don’t have one
Three words to describe me: Funny, athletic, cool
People would be surprised that I: like to fish