GUEST COLUMNIST: Out-of-state investors buying up Arkansas communities

Arkansas' housing market is quickly becoming one of the most difficult places to buy and rent. As out-of-towners continue to explore Arkansas' nature trails and other natural wonders, more and more investors are seeing the state as an investment opportunity for short-term rentals.

However, it is important to understand the risks surrounding a proliferation of short-term rentals and listen to residents' concerns.

Short-term rentals come with a host of problems that at first may not seem like much. But over time they can build and become serious issues for residents that live next to or near these properties.

For one, there are safety issues to consider–like when Airbnbs are used as party houses, often inviting crime and nuisance behavior. And because these short-term rentals have different people in them every week, permanent residents are losing a sense of community in their own neighborhood.

Second, the long-term impact on rent and mortgage prices can be detrimental to the economy, destabilizing communities financially and stifling progress.

Both of these negative consequences can have a devastating impact on senior citizens, who rely on a sense of community and financial stability during retirement. The explosion of short-term rentals in northwest Arkansas has made this sense of peace and security difficult to achieve. Arkansas residents, especially seniors, are frustrated by what seems like a looming takeover of their towns by outside short-term rental investors.

It is disheartening to see homes and apartment complexes being bought up across Arkansas by investors who will most likely never set foot in the state. Arkansas has a lot to offer potential homebuyers or renters, but these individuals are being priced out of the market by investors who can afford to spend more on properties than the average citizen.

Outside investors often have no sense of the community where they are buying, and therefore don't have a personal stake in the integrity of neighborhoods and family-friendly spaces. If this is allowed to continue, Arkansas communities will become unrecognizable.

Many local leaders have already addressed this issue by passing regulations to combat an increase in short-term rentals. However, state lawmakers are considering a bill that will completely pre-empt local legislation, setting up a one-size-fits-all policy that cannot possibly be expected to succeed and maintain necessary oversight of these properties.

It would allow any home to be used as a rental, essentially overriding zoning laws and other regulations, such as caps on the number of rentals allowed in an area.

A bill like this would no doubt have a devastating impact on Arkansas residents, whose property rights will be threatened by the increased traffic, noise, and potential crime brought on by short-term rentals. Tight-knit communities would become a thing of the past. A sense of security fostered by trustworthy neighbors and safe public spaces will be diminished.

Ultimately, local leaders have the best sense of regulations that fit with the fabric of their neighborhoods. They understand the unique challenges of their towns and can explore solutions accordingly. Taking away that local control would only weaken much-needed oversight at a time when unregulated short-term rentals are increasing by the day.

A state pre-emption law will not strengthen Arkansas cities and towns, it will only break them down. That's why lawmakers must maintain local control at all costs, for the benefit of all senior citizens and families.

Saul Anuzis is president of the 60 PLUS Association and the American Association of Senior Citizens.