DEAR HELOISE: Whether someone calls me on my cell phone or my landline, I think people should always leave a message.

With caller ID, more folks are not even bothering to leave one. I am refusing to call people back who don't leave a message. I think, "Why did you call? It must not be important if you didn't leave a message." And these callers are not telemarketers or scammers, they are my family and friends. So, my hint is to please leave a message.

-- Carrie H.,

Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: After many years of throwing away blueberries that got mushy on the bottom of the fresh blueberry container, I finally figured out how to keep them all fresh until I used them up.

Rinse them first and put them on a paper towel to dry. Then place a sparse layer of blueberries on a paper towel in a bigger, flat plastic container. Continue to layer them, with paper towel in between, until all of the blueberries are used. You will be able to pick through them as you layer and remove any you don't want to save.

I haven't lost a blueberry using this method.

-- Sally,

San Clemente, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If you have completed a spring closet cleaning and have tossed out badly damaged or unusable clothing, then donate the clean clothing in good condition that you do not want. Contact local charities to see if you can donate the clothes to them. You can donate to churches, independent charities or local school drama clubs who might need this clothing for their theatrical productions.

DEAR READERS: Dishwashers are indispensable kitchen appliances. They are filled daily with pots, pans, dishes and so much more that we use for preparing food. But the dishwasher can be used to clean a wide variety of other objects you have at home.

For example, these items can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning (but wash them apart from the dishes): cotton baseball caps (not wool ones), small plastic toys, flip flops, combs, sink stoppers and sponges. Place items that might become loose securely on the top shelf.

Larger items like stove grates, the exhaust filter or shelves from the refrigerator can go on the bottom shelf.

