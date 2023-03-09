HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

FAYETTEVILLE 7, LR CENTRAL 0

Jaison DeLamar and Blake Pennington combined on a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Fayetteville remained unbeaten with its second nonconference win Tuesday at Little Rock. DeLamar pitched three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out eight, then Pennington finished up with four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts. Fayetteville (5-0) had only five hits but took advantage of five walks and three Central errors. DeLamar helped his cause with two hits.

ELKINS 14, FARMINGTON 13 (8)

Trace Keller’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Dizzy Dean with the winning run as Elkins outlasted Farmington in a nonconference slugfest Tuesday at Elkins. Dean was hit by a pitch to start the eighth and moved to second as Landon Martin reached on an error, then both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Kayson Drummond was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Keller foiled Farmington’s strategy with his fly ball to left that allowed Dean to score and end the game. Keller had three hits and drove in two runs, while Aden Williams had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Elks. Will Hellard had four hits and scored three times for Farmington, while Zane Schmitt had three hits and drove in two runs.

VAN BUREN 5, GRAVETTE 0

Presley Nichols shut out Gravette on seven hits and helped his cause with three RBIs as Van Buren claimed a road victory over Gravette. Nichols broke a scoreless deadlock with a fourth-inning single that drove in Malachi Henry and scored on Peyton Pschier’s groundout to give Van Buren a 2-0 lead. Henry added an RBI triple in the fifth, then Nichols belted a two-run home run over the center-field fence. Nichols needed 88 pitches to finish the complete game and recorded six strikeouts.

COTTER 13, GREENLAND 6

Cotter pulled away from Greenland with five runs in the seventh inning and handed the Pirates their first loss. Cotter broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth before its big outburst to close the game. Jack Stockton had two hits for the Pirates (2-1) while Brayton Roberts drove in two runs to pace the offense.

MOUNTAIN HOME 14, HUNTSVILLE 4

Mountain Home erupted for 10 runs in the second inning, and Huntsville never recovered as the Eagles suffered a five-inning loss. Paxton Harriman had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles (1-2), who briefly had a 2-0 lead before Mountain Home went on its outburst. Coleman Henry also had two hits for Huntsville.

PRAIRIE GROVE 7, HARRISON 0

Caleb Carte and Jaxon Bears combined on a three-hitter and helped Prairie Grove shut out Harrison in a nonconference shutout. Carte allowed just one hit and struck out 10 over five innings to pick up the victory, while Beare allowed two hits and struck out two over two innings. Connor Hubbs belted a first-inning home run, while Ryder Orr had three hits and Owen Davenport had two hits and drove in two runs.

WALDRON 5, OZARK 4

Logan Young had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as Waldron defeated Ozark at Waldron. Young snapped a 1-1 tie when his third-inning sacrifice fly drove in Matthew Brigance, who was earlier hit by a pitch. Waldron then added three more runs in the fourth as two runners came home on passed balls, then Young doubled and scored on an error.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 9, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0

The Lady Tigers turned a scoreless game in their favor by scoring three runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to claim a shutout win in 6A-West Conference action on Wednesday. Bentonville (2-0, 2-0) pitcher Ryann Sanders allowed just two hits and struck out 11 while allowing just one walk in the complete-game win. Har-Ber starter Anniston Reith held Bentonville at bay until the fourth when the Lady Tigers finally broke through offensively. Kasey Wood opened the inning with a four-pitch walk and Sara Watson followed with a single. A Har-Ber error loaded the bases, and the Lady Tigers got a run on a groundout before Amber Turner plated two runs with a single for a 3-0 lead. Bentonville tacked on three more runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Turner again delivered a big hit with a two-run triple in the sixth, then in the seventh Trista Peterson blasted a three-run homer. Reith finished the game with 11 strikeouts for the Lady Wildcats.

BOONEVILLE 15, CEDARVILLE 2

A nine-run first inning was plenty for the Lady’Cats on Tuesday in a run-rule win. Roni Tillery allowed just one hit to claim the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. Booneville’s Layla Byrum led the way at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and six RBIs. Tillery and Shelbie Myers had two hits each and Lexi Franklin added a three-run double.

GREENWOOD 6, PRAIRIE GROVE 4

The Lady Bulldogs rallied late, scoring two runs in the fifth inning to claim a narrow win. Charlize Taylor homered and was 2-for-4 at the plate for Greenwood. Daisy Parker and Lani Coryell had two hits each. Ivey Sparkman led the Lady Tigers at the plate with a pair of doubles. Jill Emerson and Chloe Hillian also had two hits each.

GRAVETTE 12, LINCOLN 5

The Lady Lions belted 12 hits to claim a nonconference win Tuesday. Kelsey Pembleton was 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI to pace the Gravette offense. Laney Chilton was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Brynn Romine added two hits. Amber Bryant was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Lincoln and Addie Pershall added two hits.

FARMINGTON 21, SILOAM SPRINGS 3

Emmalee Farmer homered and drove in seven runs for the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday. Farmington also got big days at the plate from Justine Davidson and Kennedy Griggs, who drove in four runs each. Griggs earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits.

HACKETT 19, DANVILLE 0

Makenzie Freeman struck out 15 to lead the Lady Hornets to a run-rule win. Freeman and Lilly Oxford drove in three runs each and Michaelyn Freeman was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

HARRISON 5, QUITMAN 2

Ryleigh Keele allowed just four hits and struck out 12 to lead the Lady Goblins. Harrison got big days at the plate from Claire Cecil and Kennedi Campbell with two hits each.

SOCCER

GIRLS ALMA 3, FARMINGTON 0

Teagan Thrasher scored two goals and Olivia Reed one to lead Alma in its shutout win over Farmington.

ROGERS 3, SILOAM SPRINGS 2

Grace Nowlin scored three goals in the second half for Rogers, which overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit. Madison Archer and Lillie Woolbridge added assists for the Mounties.

BOYS FARMINGTON 4, ALMA 2

Gael Atilano scored two goals for Farmington in its win over Alma. Titus Brown and Jorge Cervantes each contributed a goal and an assist for the Cardinals.