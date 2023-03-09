Hogs offer Houston transfer O-lineman

Transferring Houston offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson reported receiving an offer from Arkansas one day after entering the transfer portal.

Johnson, 6-4, 305 pounds, started all 13 games and was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection as a sophomore last season.

He allowed one sack in 556 snaps. He did not allow a sack in the final 11 games and 473 snaps.

Johnson has also received offers from California, South Carolina and Maryland. He played in 13 games as back-up left guard as a redshirt freshman during the 2021 season.

He was a consensus 3-star recruit out of Shadow Creek High School in Houston in 2019. He was named to the Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston First Team while grading above 90% as a senior. He had 63 pancake blocks and 82 knockdowns that year.

Johnson had offers from Colorado, Arizona, Texas Tech, Indiana, SMU and Colorado State before signing with the Cougars.

Arkansas has already added an offensive lineman in this transfer cycle. Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun is on campus and will go through spring practice.