Improved offensive line gives ASU hope for better ‘23





Like any good football coach, Butch Jones is never short on cliches and buzzwords.

Toughness. Fundamentals and details. Strength and power. Connectivity. Football intelligence.

Those are the five guiding principles for Jones as he begins the process of building toward his third season at Arkansas State. In different ways, the Red Wolves plan to measure each of their players in those five categories throughout spring camp, which begins today and runs through ASU's April 15 spring game.

There's little to be gained in some of those areas -- such as toughness, both physical and mental, and football intelligence, knowing schemes and situations -- until the pads go on during these upcoming sessions.

Others have been key for Jones' program through the dead of winter. Players have, in the third-year head coach's words, learned how to "make themselves a little bit uncomfortable ... around different teammates."

And the first three players mentioned by name during Jones' pre-spring camp news conference Wednesday afternoon? All newcomers. All offensive linemen.

"You're never going to fix all your deficiencies, all nine position groups," Jones said. "But if you use the term 'on paper', I would say hands down, [the most improved area] is in our offensive front."

Jones called it "monumental" that every offensive lineman -- with the lone exception of early enrollee Walker Davis -- weighs in at 300 pounds or more. He added that Lamar transfer Jacob Bayer is the strongest player on the team, per ASU's measurements, and that Ole Miss transfer Jalen Cunningham has a vertical jump of 29-plus inches while weighing in at 350 pounds.

Last season, the Red Wolves, who finished 3-9, including 1-7 in the Sun Belt Conference, ranked 129th among 131 FBS programs in average line yards, a Football Outsiders metric that isolates the line from the rest of the players on the offensive side.

ASU was also last in stuff rate -- the percentage of runs stopped behind the line of scrimmage -- and 110th in sack rate.

But having 17 healthy scholarship offensive linemen available for spring camp gives Jones and position coach Andy Kwon time to start figuring out how they'll piece together their unit.

The Red Wolves need some other things to start shaking out as well.

Benton native Zak Wallace, who transferred in from Tennessee-Martin, may be the leader in the running back room, but he'll be in the mix with a trio of returners.

Wide receiver Jeff Foreman put on 20 pounds and ASU added Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson, yet Jones hinted that several true freshmen could be contributors in the passing game.

The one thing the Red Wolves know that they have? Time.

The 2023 season opener at Oklahoma is still nearly six full months away.

"Your toughness is born throughout the winter months and in spring football," Jones said. "It all stems from toughness ... having that outlook, that energy every single day."

More News None

ASU staff shifts continue

Arkansas State will keep adding to its coaching staff throughout spring camp as several changes were made official Wednesday.

Coach Butch Jones announced the addition of Trip Carrico III as the Red Wolves' assistant athletics director for player personnel, replacing Matt Wilson — one of Jones' first staffers upon being hired at ASU who recently departed for North Carolina State. Carrico worked with Jones at Alabama from 2018-20, scouted for Virginia in 2021 and was the director of scouting at East Carolina last season.

Carrico is a Little Rock native and graduated from Alabama in December 2020.

The Red Wolves will also need to replace special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Schoonover, who was formally announced as Ole Miss' special teams coordinator after just one season in Jonesboro.

Between the departures of Schoonover and special teams analyst Kody Schexnayder, who took the same role at Oregon State, ASU has lost the two coaches that led the nation's No. 2 special teams unit in 2022, per Football Outsiders.

— Mitchell Gladstone





ASU Coach Butch Jones, shown during a 2022 news conference, called it “monumental” that every Red Wolves’ offensive lineman except one weighs in at 300 pounds or more. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





