Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, said it's "not about rewriting history" but aligning with "the tenets of this country" as the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville was renamed the USS Robert Smalls, honoring a slave who became a congressman, and who in 1862 commandeered a Confederate ship and turned it over to Union forces.

Lisbeth Imer of the National Museum of Denmark hailed "one of the best-executed runic inscriptions that I have ever seen" as scientists identified the oldest-known inscription referencing the Norse god Odin on a 5th-century gold disc unearthed in the village of Vindelev.

Gloria Orwoba, a Kenyan senator, said it was an accident became a statement as she attended parliament wearing a white pantsuit stained by her menstrual blood in an effort to combat the stigma surrounding women's periods.

Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, used her State of the State address to call a special session on how to use remaining pandemic funds and to call for devoting part of an education budget surplus to rebates of $400 per taxpayer and $800 for families.

Michael Meredith, a Kentucky lawmaker, got his sports-wagering bill through a state House committee, saying it's aimed at "taking an industry that exists in darkness and in the shadows and legitimizing it," though an opponent said it's "designed to prey on human weakness."

Napoleon Brown, brother of San Francisco's mayor, could get a reduction in his 44-year prison term for manslaughter in the armed robbery of a diner after a judge ruled he can be resentenced under a new law.

Stephen Muldrow, a U.S. attorney, said the animals' well-being is the priority as authorities drop probes of Puerto Rico's zoo for the sake of quick transfer of 300 creatures, ranging from a tarantula to an elephant, to sanctuaries on the U.S. mainland.

Mani Lamichhane of the Nepal Tourism Board cited people getting lost and "many cases where tourists have disappeared" as the Himalayan country bans solo hiking in national parks.

Benjamine Bovy, a lawyer in Belgium, said investigators fixated on a single scenario but "the mountain gave birth to a mouse" as more acquittals mean just one person was convicted and little of the loot recovered in a $50 million diamond heist at the Brussels airport, drawing comparisons to "Ocean's Eleven."