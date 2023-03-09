JP panel OKs court procedures

An ordinance establishing and adopting procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court at all regular and special meetings made its way back to the agenda for the third time for approval.

During Tuesday's Quorum Court Committee Meeting, Human Resource Chair Justice Danny Holcomb presented the ordinance to the members of his committee.

Alfred Carroll, who is not a committee member, was recognized to speak on a concern that he had with the ordinance. "This particular ordinance is a new one, but as I read it the ordinance strips the Quorum Court of all the constitutional authority and policy that's given by the Arkansas Constitution."

Carroll said in terms of calling meetings, appointing and establishing committees, the justices of the peace are stripped of the constitutional authority that the Arkansas Constitution gives the Quorum Court.

"While we did not construct this document to pass such a document, we are saying that we do not want the responsibilities of carrying out those duties that we were elected to do," said Carroll.

According to the proposed ordinance, the rules of procedure are stated in the Procedural Guide for Arkansas County Quorum Court Meetings, which is published by the Association of Arkansas Counties.

In those instances where the guide does not explicitly address the situation, according to the ordinance, Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised (RONR) will be the standard procedural guide for all meetings.

Other procedures outlined in the ordinance include:

The regular monthly meetings of the Jefferson County Quorum Court shall be held on the second Monday of each month, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the Quorum Court Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The committee meetings will be held the Tuesday before the second Monday at 5:30 p.m.

If the regular meeting date needs to be rescheduled, the County Judge is authorized and empowered to choose another date for the Quorum Court to meet. The County Judge shall notify all members of the Quorum Court not less than four days before the new meeting date.

The agenda for the regularly scheduled committee meetings, Quorum Court meetings, and public hearings shall be determined by the County Judge, reduced to writing, and delivered to the justices of the peace at least 48 hours in advance.

A copy of the committee meeting scheduled shall be placed in the legal section of at least one newspaper at least 24 hours before the committee meetings convene. The schedule shall include the name of each committee and a brief description of each agenda item.

The County Judge or his designee shall be responsible for giving timely notice to the justices of the peace individually and in writing of all standing and special committees and Quorum Court meetings, if time permits. The notice shall include the name of each committee meeting, the time of the meetings, the date of the meetings, the place, and a brief description of each agenda item.

The County Judge shall create any new committee as he sees fit, appoint committee members to all committees and appoint all chairpersons of committees.

The four standing committees for the years 2023 and 2024 are the Finance and Budget Committee; Public Safety Committee; Human Resources Committee; and Judicial Committee.

All Quorum Court requests shall be channeled through the committee system.

"This is the third proposal that is being put forward that no justices of the peace have had dealings with in terms of this construction," said Carroll.

The ordinance was motioned and approved 4-2 to move on to the full Quorum Court with two "no" votes by committee members Brenda Bishop-Gaddy and Melanie Dumas.

Also approved to go to the full Quorum Court is an appropriation to add four slots to the Jefferson County Road Department to increase the workload. The slots would be for two mowers, one grinder helper and one finish motor grader operator. The total including salaries and benefits is $251,960.55.

According to county officials, the slots were removed when positions were cut countywide, employees were furloughed and a hiring freeze was put in place due to covid-19.

An appropriation ordinance to appropriate $272,044.33 from the American Rescue Plan and county reserves to the county general was also approved to go to the full Quorum Court. Last month, this ordinance caused a heated discussion.

According to finance chairman and JP Ted Harden, an appropriation in 2022 was approved to fund a project that was not completed until this year; therefore, the funds needed to be reappropriated for 2023.

A contract that was in place for the job, which consisted of a remodel of the courthouse by Ronnie Reynolds, still had a balance owed.

All JPs agreed with the appropriation going to the full Quorum Court last month with a "do pass" except Carroll, who voted no. But once the meeting transitioned to the full Quorum Court, county business ended abruptly after the first agenda item pertaining to policy and procedures resulted in disputes.

County Judge Gerald Robinson made the call to adjourn the meeting after some justices said they didn't want to move on as was suggested due to the meeting being delayed.

The Public Safety Committee had six appropriation ordinances on the agenda that all were approved to go to the full Quorum Court.