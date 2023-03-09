Leadership classes hold safety session

For its February "Law Enforcement and Safety Session," the 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff Class had the opportunity to tour several agencies that offer vital services to the community.

The first stop of the day's session was Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. (EASI), where the class started their program with coffee and doughnuts, along with an ambulance viewing and demonstration, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Next, the group headed over to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office where they toured the Adult Detention Facility, the Juvenile Detention Center, and watched a K-9 demonstration while having lunch featuring lasagna, wings, salad and cake.

For the afternoon tours, the group went to the Joe Thomas Public Safety Office for tours of Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services and the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Chamber of Commerce.