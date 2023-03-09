Cancel-culture cost

I have been a reader and subscriber of the Democrat-Gazette since before the Great Newspaper War. I stayed with the Democrat-Gazette because it has always been a conservative voice. But with the cancellation of the Dilbert comic strip, the paper becomes part of the cancel culture, and I cannot abide that. I do not care one whit what Scott Adams has said. I simply like his comic strip.

I checked online the cost to replace the iPad and wireless router I obtained from the newspaper, and it's not that expensive. I especially like the wireless router since I can connect my cell phone through my Internet connection. It is a much better arrangement than my desktop computer.

I'm hoping enough subscribers object to this exercise in cancel culture to cause management to back off this ill-advised decision. Most of all I would miss Frank Fellone's Saturday column.

TERRY SHIPMAN

Newark

Editor's note: Dilbert was dropped by its syndicate and is to be posted by Scott Adams exclusively on a subscription platform, so is unavailable to the Democrat-Gazette.

Mere coincidence?

From what I've been able to discern, around 20 percent of voters could be considered as far left or far right to the point of "the rest of you be damned." It's interesting to note that number also coincides with the percentage of the U.S. population whose IQ is considered "low average" at best. Hmmm?

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

In wrong direction

Please be aware that there are tens of thousands of us who rely on newspapers for election notices, information about bills being considered and information to be able to hold elected officials accountable. Stop and ask yourself: Why is this bill even being brought before the Legislature in light of the facts I just stated?

HB1399 has no good reason for even being, unless it's to keep the voting public in the dark. Do not pass it. It is a huge step in the wrong direction.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

Might offend some

I miss Dilbert. I do not agree with Scott Adams' comments, and Curtis is funny, but some might be offended by the reference to the derrière as "a coupla hams." I respectfully suggest that the newspaper publishers read Brad Gitz's column Monday.

NELSON BARNETT

Batesville

Was right decision

Thank you for canceling Dilbert; it showed gumption. Walgreens should also put on its big-boy pants and resume filling prescriptions for mifepristone.

DAWNEANE MUNN

Bella Vista