LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Auburn in SEC Tournament

10:47, 1H - Arkansas 21, Auburn 15

The Tigers got some shots to fall on the offensive end and the pace picked up quite a bit despite Auburn throwing a zone at the Razorbacks.

Wendell Green has nine points.

StatBroadcast reads Arkansas has scored on 10 of 13 possessions and are shooting 64.3% to this point. Makhi Michell has six points and Devo Davis has pitched in five.

15:13, 1H - Arkansas 10, Auburn 2

The Razorbacks are off to a great start.

Arkansas is on a 10-0 run over the last 2:50. Makhi Mitchell has four points, matching his total from the previous three games.

Mitchell entered the game after Kamani Johnson picked up two fouls in less three minutes. Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Devo Davis also have a bucket each.

Davis added a layup in transition off a steal by Smith.

Auburn is 0 of 4 from the field so far.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Kamani Johnson and Ricky Council

The Razorbacks have lost 3 straight games and 5 of their last 7 entering postseason play. They are 19-12 overall and finished 8-10 in SEC games.

Smith has averaged 21.8 points on 44% from three-point range in the last four games. He is coming off a 25-point outing against Kentucky last Saturday in which he also had 6 assists and 4 steals.

Davis is 8 of his last 14 from deep and averaged 14 points in the final 3 games of the regular season. He will likely be assigned to Auburn guard Wendell Green, who scored 19 points in the teams’ first matchup in January.

Council was named to the All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches and The Associated Press earlier this week. He leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.5 per game.

This is the first postseason meeting between the programs since the 2000 SEC Tournament title game, which Arkansas won in Atlanta. The Razorbacks have won three of the last four games in the series.

Arkansas owns the nation’s No. 16 defensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom data. It also has the No. 1 block rate (13.1%) in SEC games.

Auburn’s starters: Wendell Green, Allen Flanigan, Zep Jasper, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome

The Tigers closed the regular season with a home win over Tennessee, and it may have cemented their place in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of tonight’s outcome.

They are 20-11 overall and finished 10-8 inside the conference after a 6-1 start.

Broome leads Auburn at 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and Green is second at 13.9 points. The 5-11 point guard also averages 4.2 assists.

The Tigers shot 27% from deep in their first 10 SEC games, but turned things around and hit 38.8% of their perimeter looks in the final 8 outings. Flanigan shot 40.8% in that stretch and Williams made 15 threes.

Defensively, Auburn owns the nation’s No. 6 three-point defense and No. 8 block percentage. But, for the season, it is outside the top 300 in perimeter shooting and defensive rebound rate.

The winner of tonight’s game moves on to face No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.