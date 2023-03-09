Longtime principal at Garfield Elementary hired to lead Lowell Elementary

ROGERS -- Garfield Elementary School will need a new principal for its final year.

Stephen Bowman, Garfield's principal since 2011, will take over as principal of Lowell Elementary School, which is also within the Rogers School District, this summer.

He will replace Shannon Passmore, who's retiring, according to a district news release.

The Rogers School Board voted in January to close Garfield Elementary after the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Jeff Perry recommended the move, noting the expense of bringing the building up to code.

The school was built in 1941, with additions made in 1990 and 1996, according to the district.

Bowman was among those who lobbied the board last year to keep the school open or at least postpone any decision on closing it.

"At Garfield, Mr. Bowman has done an excellent job of building a strong school culture and increasing student achievement," said Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources. "We know he will be an outstanding addition to the Lowell community."