LR police ID homeless man found killed

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man found beaten to death in an abandoned building near MacArthur Park on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a subject down at 7:23 a.m. near 913 McMath Ave., discovered a man later identified as Raymond Robinson, 59, whom a police report lists as a homeless Little Rock resident.

His body had "obvious signs of trauma," the report states.

It lists the weapon used in the killing as a blunt object.

Robinson's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not named a suspect in the homicide.

The killing was the seventh in the city since the start of 2023.

By this time last year, Little Rock police had investigated 13 homicides.