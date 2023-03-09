Man sentenced in Little Rock to life in prison for conspiracy to traffic minor

A St. Francis County man who admitted to raping a 6-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. The girl was later found to be infected with two venereal diseases, and it is believed that he transmitted them to her.

Mario "Uncle Red" Waters, 34, of Palestine, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

He was scheduled for sentencing the following October, but his hearing was abruptly canceled after U.S. District Judge Brian Miller realized Waters' attorney had not gone over his pre-sentencing report with him prior to the hearing and that Waters had only seen the document the previous day.

Waters was indicted along with DeMarcus "Daddy" George, 28, of Little Rock in September 2019 on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor. George pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count in November 2021 and was sentenced the following November to life in prison.

He is appealing his sentence to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In December, George was sentenced to 30 years in the state penitentiary, to run at the same time as his federal sentence, by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson for repeatedly molesting the child, infecting her with sexually transmitted diseases and exposing her to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The investigation leading to the charges began after the child -- then 6-years-old -- was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in February 2018 suffering from symptoms that were later determined to be caused by several sexually transmitted diseases.

Authorities concluded both George and Waters were infected with sexually transmitted diseases that they had passed on to the girl. She was later removed from her mother's custody and has since been adopted.

In federal court in Little Rock on Wednesday, Waters' attorney, Garry Corrothers -- who was appointed to represent Waters after his previous attorney was dismissed following the aborted October 2022 sentencing hearing -- argued that Waters' conduct should be subject to a guideline range sentence of 235 months, five months below 20 years.

Corrothers argued that Waters' conduct did not reach the level of that of his co-defendant, George, whom he described as the "driving force" between the two, who even threatened Waters by putting a gun to his head at one point.

"Twenty years is a substantial sentence all on its own," Corrothers said.

Clearly wrestling with the decision, Miller ruminated out loud on the situation before him and the sentencing range of 235 to 293 months that was recommended by the sentencing guidelines.

"I've been going back and forth on this," Miller said to Corrothers and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant. "Mr. George is the boyfriend of the mother who is pimping out a 6-year-old girl. Mr. George is the one making the little girl available. Mr. Waters has a baby with the sister of Mr. George, so the little girl refers to him as her uncle and to [George] as her daddy, and both of them are having sex with her."

Miller noted that the girl had contracted HIV from George, saying, "I hate to say it like this, but Mr. George has sentenced the little girl to death."

The judge said had he not sentenced George to life imprisonment first, he would have certainly sentenced Waters to life, but he questioned whether the men's conduct could be considered equal.

"My thought is this is an above-guideline sentence, but I don't know that we get to life," he said. "I wrote in my notes 420 months, which is 35 years, which is 100 months above the guideline range. That's kind of the area I've been thinking."

Bryant, standing, her arms spread wide and a thunderous look on her face, gave an impassioned argument for a life sentence.

"I don't want the court to forget Mr. Waters gave her gonorrhea and chlamydia," Bryant said.

"I know that's not HIV, but it's still STDs for which she has to receive treatment. I don't think this case teeters on the fact that Mr. George gave her HIV and Mr. Waters didn't."

Bryant also argued that anyone looking in might consider a lesser sentence to be less of a deterrent.

"Should the john," she asked, "Mr. Waters, be treated differently than the pimp when he engaged in the exact same behavior?"

"The question is, would I have sentenced Mr. Waters to life if I had not sentenced Mr. George first?" Miller asked. "Would I have given him life? I think I would have."

Following an apology from Waters to the child's family and an emotional statement from the child's adoptive mother, Miller returned to the question of an appropriate sentence.

"I never thought this before I became a judge, but looking at a human being and saying, 'I'm going to send you to prison for a long time' is not an easy thing," Miller said.

"Sentencing people to prison ... is the hardest thing that all of us judges do. But when I listen to the witness, it's like everything I was thinking, it just brings it home, and it's like, that's what I'm going to do."

Turning to Waters, Miller began to pronounce the sentence.

"I think had I not sentenced Mr. George first and I was faced with sentencing a man who raped a 6-year-old girl," he said, "I'd give him life. ... Had I not sentenced Mr. George first, it would have been an easy choice, life, so I shouldn't let the fact he was worse than you stop me from doing what I think is the best sentence."

In addition to life in prison, Miller also sentenced Waters to serve life on supervised release, in the event he ever does get out of prison. He did not order the standard restrictions on computer use that are usually ordered in cases of child sexual abuse.

"The likelihood of you ever getting out are slim, and if you do it'll be so far in the future that none of this will even matter."