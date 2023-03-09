New strongman competition announced for this year’s Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Residents from both near and far will be able to enjoy a new attraction at an annual charity motorcycle rally in the River Valley this year.

Dennis Snow, founder and president of the nonprofit Steel Horse Rally, announced the rally will feature the first Steel Horse Strongman Showdown at a news conference Thursday. The rally will be May 5-6 in downtown Fort Smith, with the showdown set to begin at 11 a.m. May 6 in the middle of Sixth Street between Garrison Avenue and North A Street.

"This new event will feature professional and amateur men and women athletes lifting tremendous amounts of weight, while competing head-to-head and against the clock," a Steel Horse Rally news release states. "This is an officially sanctioned event and athletes can advance to Regional Strongman Competitions with a win at this event."

The rally is dedicated to honoring "all who serve," including members of the military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders, according to the organization's website. The rally also gives donations raised at each year's event to local charities.

The Steel Horse Rally website states more than 200,000 people attended last year's event, which had an estimated local economic impact of more than $22 million, according to information provided by the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Snow said the rally selected Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Buddy Smith Home for veterans. receive the donation money this year.

This year's Steel Horse Rally will once again include the Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade, professional and amateur motorcycle racing at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., more than 70 vendors, the Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition and live music and entertainment, according to a March 3 news release.