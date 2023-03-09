Walmex to expand, modernize its stores

Walmart Inc.'s Mexican division plans to invest 27% more this year than last year on new and existing stores, technology, and its supply chain, the company said at its annual analysts' meeting.

Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, often referred to as Walmex, will spend $1.5 billion "investing strategically in customer-centric projects and strengthening the foundations to drive sustainable long-term growth," the company said Tuesday.

Guilherme Loureiro, Walmex's chief executive officer, told analysts that about 45% of the investment will be spent on remodeling and updating stores.

About 29% of the funds will go to build new stores and clubs. The company didn't say how many it will build. Another 14% will go toward technology projects in its digital platforms, analytic capabilities and store automation.

Finally, 12% will be allocated to expand and modernize the company's supply chain.

Walmex also said it learned Monday that it has government approval to purchase a Mexican fintech company.

-- Serenah McKay

Hypoxia Task Force support announced

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the approval of $1.7 million in funding for fertilizer reduction projects in support of the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force program.

The department's Natural Resources Division will work with Arkansas State University, The Nature Conservancy and local drainage districts in northeast Arkansas to "restructure channelized ditches to allow for more natural assimilation of nutrients," a department news release said. Other benefits for local producers include reduced local flooding and farmland sediment loss.

Future projects will look at voluntary conservation projects that will benefit water quality and producers.

Arkansas is one of 12 states that are part of the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force working to reduce the size of a hypoxic zone, or dead zone -- an area with reduced oxygen levels -- in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information about the program, visit https://bit.ly/3ZzBrMS.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index down 4.50 after late rally

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 808.21, down 4.50.

"Equities opened moderately higher but spirits dampened as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services committee Wednesday, before rallying late in the day to close relatively unchanged with the real estate and information technology sectors outperforming," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.