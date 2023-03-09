Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of sex crimes can travel to Germany

BENTONVILLE -- A doctor facing assault charges will be allowed to go to Germany but must surrender his passport when he returns from his trip.

Adam Maass, 51, of Bentonville is charged with three counts of sexual assault in Benton County and two counts of sexual assault in Washington County. He's pleaded innocent to the charges.

He's accused of engaging in sexual contact with patients without their consent, according to court documents.

Shane Wilkinson, one of Maass' attorneys, filed a motion in Benton County seeking the court's permission for Maass to go to Germany where one of his daughters is moving.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green signed an order March 1 granting Maass permission to go on the trip to be with his daughter from March 9 through March 16, according to court documents.

Green set Maass' bond at $50,000 in June and ordered him to surrender his passport.

Maass's attorney W.H. Taylor filed a motion in the Washington County case for his client to be allowed to go on the trip.

Maass was released on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay denied the request in an order last month.

Lindsay approved allowing Maass to go on the trip after granting a motion to reconsider the request after Green's decision.