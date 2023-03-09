Northwest Arkansas highway projects focus of celebration at Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will celebrate highway improvements in Northwest Arkansas made possible by the half-cent sales tax revenue dedicated to road and bridge projects.

Arkansas Highway Commission Vice Chairman Philip Taldo and Commissioners Marie Holder and Keith Gibson will join state and local officials for the event from 5-7 p.m. tonight at Thaden Fieldhouse, 2205 S.W. I St., Bentonville.

In 2012, Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment that established a 10-year, half-cent sales tax intended for road and bridge improvements. This resulted in the Connecting Arkansas Program. The program is one of the largest highway construction programs undertaken by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

There were nine Connecting Arkansas Program projects completed in Northwest Arkansas, including the Bella Vista Bypass and the Springdale Northern Bypass.