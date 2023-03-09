BASKETBALL

No charges for Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. "Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games," the team said with no further comment. That means Morant will miss games against Golden State today, home against Dallas on Saturday, at Dallas on Monday and at Miami on March 15. The earliest he could play is March 17 at San Antonio, and there's no guarantee of that. Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.

Kemp arrested in shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Wash., according to multiple reports. Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections. Shortly before 2 p.m., an "altercation" between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department. One car fled. Police recovered a gun and arrested Kemp.

Texas Tech coach resigns

Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward one of his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Second-year assistant Corey Williams had led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia. The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn't identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension. The school said Adams "was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters."

FOOTBALL

Cards release WR Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals released receiver Robbie Anderson on Wednesday, ending a short and unproductive stint. The Cardinals traded for Anderson on Oct. 17, sending a pair of future late-round draft picks back to the Carolina Panthers. The hope was the 6-3, 190-pounder would help the offense after an injury to Marquise Brown. But the 29-year-old Anderson was slow to acclimate to the Cardinals' offense and had just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games. Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020.

Jaguars cut CB Griffin

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut high-priced cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday, a move that was months in the making and will save the team $13.1 million against the salary cap. Griffin tweaked his back early last season and was essentially benched before going on injured reserve. He was scheduled to count $17.1 million against the cap next season, a number too big for a team doing everything it can to create enough space to sign a few key guys in free agency and afford its draft class. The 27-year-old Griffin should have plenty of options to land elsewhere. He has started 72 games over six seasons with Seattle and Jacksonville. He had six interceptions for the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $40 million contract in 2021.

HOCKEY

Flyers' defender suspended

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay's Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net. DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry's lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.

TENNIS

Isner ousted at Indian Wells

Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match's only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday in Indian Wells, Calif. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year's first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men. Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 11/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn't make it over, and another that sailed long.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to a question about about Ja Morant during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Morant is promising to get help after livestreaming himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

