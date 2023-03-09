Other Days

100 years ago

March 9, 1923

Someone crosses over the Main street free bridge almost every second in the day, according to statistics compiled yesterday by John Quincy Vaughn, bridge watchman. ... During his nine-hour observation a total of 28,447 people passed the watchman's shack in the middle of the bridge. There were 9,212 vehicles of all kinds during the observation period. Vaughn said the most unusual vehicle to pass over the bridge yesterday was a solid wheel wagon, pulled by a yoke of oxen. He said he counted five persons whose hats were blown off their heads into the river by the strong winds. ... The statistics were compiled for use in connection with the celebration of the Broadway bridge next week.

50 years ago

March 9, 1973

The largest one-piece steel truss ever used in Arkansas construction was placed Thursday in the two-story section of the new Arkansas Bar Center building being built adjacent to the Little Rock Convention Center. When the truss, which is 95 feet by 26 feet and weighs 12 tons, was in place, the traditional "topping-off" ceremony took place on top of the four-story rear section of the new Center. The ceremony, fixing an evergreen tree -- a pine -- on the highest point, means the steel frame of the building has been completed. ... The four-story rear section, expandable to 14 floors, will house the Little Rock Division of the University Law School and the 36,000-volume Pulaski County Law Library.

25 years ago

March 9, 1998

Under two proposed constitutional amendments, Arkansans with low to middle incomes would pay more in taxes while the wealthy would pay less, according to a little-noticed state analysis. The proposed amendments would eliminate property taxes in favor of an increased state sales tax, currently at 4.625 cents on the dollar. Under one plan, households with annual incomes of $10,000 to $18,000 would pay 13 percent more in state and local taxes; those with incomes greater than $176,000 would see their burden reduced by 23 percent, according to the report by the state Assessment Coordination Department.

10 years ago

March 9, 2013

Although he left the state more than 50 years ago, jazz legend Pharoah Sanders still calls Arkansas home. The Society of American Music honored the tenor saxophonist, 72, at its national conference at the Peabody Little Rock hotel on Friday. The Little Rock-born, Grammy Award-winning jazz musician is known in the music world for his incorporation of international styles - most notably Moroccan - and for his improvisational performance techniques, including "sheets of sound." Sanders, who has performed and recorded with respected jazz musicians including Albert Ayler, John Coltrane and Ornette Coleman, helped develop free jazz in the New York avant-garde scene of the early 1960s.