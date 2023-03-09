PREP BKB: Greenwood guard Sexton playing her best basketball when team needs it most





GREENWOOD -- The bigger stage and the brighter lights haven't bothered Greenwood junior guard Carley Sexton in her career. They've only made her better on the court.

Greenwood (30-2) has a chance tonight to win back-to-back state championships when it plays Vilonia (28-4) in the girls final of the Class 5A state tournament at 6 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs likely wouldn't have the opportunity to repeat without Sexton's contributing role stepping up in the playoffs the past two seasons. A season ago, she hit one of the biggest shots in program history in the semifinals against West Memphis. Her three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left gave Greenwood a 47-46 victory.

During this year's state tournament, Sexton is averaging nine points and eight rebounds per game, which are above her season averages.

"Carley is playing her best basketball of the year," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "She is playing more, scoring more and rebounding more than she has during the regular season. The bigger the game, the better she has played. Just like last year, she has taken advantage of the opportunity."

Sexton had 13 points, while making 3 three-pointers, to go with 7 rebounds and 4 assists against Nettleton in the opening round of this year's state tournament.

She followed that with a five-point, seven-rebound effort in a 62-60 victory over Little Rock Parkview. In the semifinals against West Memphis, Sexton had nine points and 10 rebounds in a 68-57 win.

"I didn't do too well in conference play, so I'm just trying to do the best I can for my team," Sexton said. "I try to take care of the ball. I have a different role than last year doing that more. I try to rebound and play defense.

"I just try to do whatever I can. The mindset is to do whatever it takes to help this team win."

Opposing defenses have focused on Greenwood's top scoring duo of Mady Cartwright and Anna Trusty, who have combined to score 112 points and are together averaging 37 points per game in the state tournament. That has allowed Sexton more chances to score with less pressure from the opposition.

Greenwood, which averaged a 41-point margin of victory in 5A-West play, didn't require many points from Sexton during the undefeated conference championship run. But as the teams have gotten better and the games closer in the playoffs, Sexton has been there for the Lady Bulldogs.

"Her scoring has been needed," Reeves said. "This is the stuff we prepare for all year. When a team decides to try to take strengths away, we want others to be able to step up. That makes a balanced team and for good teammates. If one player is having a great night, the others know it's time to play defense and rebound and let them score. But if something is open, we have shooters ready to hit shots."

Sexton's increased productivity in the state tournament in back-to-back seasons hasn't gone unnoticed from her teammates either.

"Even last year she had a really good state tournament and has really stepped up for us again," Cartwright said. "She has been hitting shots for us and has been open. You want her to shoot those no matter what. She is able to do everything for us, knocking down shots, playing defense and getting rebounds. We are proud of her."

Reeves said he loves the versatility that Sexton is able to bring on the court. Her combination of being a strong three-point shooter and being an excellent rebounder as a 5-6 guard is a unique combination for the Lady Bulldogs, who are on a 22-game winning streak.

"She can do a little bit of everything in the game," said Reeves, who has won nine state titles in his career and is making his 14th state final appearance. "People may say she doesn't do this on the court, but then she does it. She takes care of the ball, rebounds the ball and can shoot the three. When she is out there on the court, people kind of forget about her. But she plays her role well and comes through for us. She knows her strengths and uses them all."

Sexton said she hears from others about her heroics from last year's semifinal game-winning shot just about every two weeks. It's still fresh in her mind with her ability to play it back vividly, which she said still gives her chills.

If Greenwood, which has its chance at consecutive titles for the first time since 2014 and 2015, needs another big basket, she said she is prepared to do her best.

"I'm ready for any shot the team needs me to take," Sexton said. "It would be really nice to win another state title. I feel pretty confident in us. Some of us have played a lot of travel ball together and others since seventh grade. We've been together a while. It just makes it that much more fun. We are all close, and we want to send these seniors out right."







