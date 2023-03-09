Questions aplenty for Pittman’s Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks open football spring drills today at the UA practice fields entering what feels like an inflection point.

Can the Razorbacks reclaim the "program on the rise" ground they staked out with a 9-4 record in 2021? Or will they continue to struggle in close games and remain near the bottom of the unforgiving SEC West as they were in 2022?

Fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman has a vastly overhauled coaching staff and a ton of new talent to sort out in the coming months as the Hogs chase perennial powers Alabama, LSU and others for one more season before Oklahoma and Texas enter the SEC.

Arkansas went 2-4 in one-score games, including 1-4 in games decided by three points or less, indicating another nine-win season was within its grasp.

Pittman made a change at strength and conditioning coach immediately after the regular-season finale, a 29-27 loss at Missouri, by bringing aboard Ben Sowders and a new staff.

"I thought we needed a change," Pittman said. "Strength-wise, I thought we needed to do some different things. That's not negative against anybody at all. It's just that sometimes change is good."

Sowders' energy level, evident as he and his staff worked with rehabbing players on the sidelines during bowl practices, has been a positive, Pittman noted.

"He's brought a lot of enthusiasm, along with his assistants," Pittman said. "A lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. It's been hard now. We've got to get better, obviously every year, but we needed this spring, this winter conditioning.

"It's been tough. The kids have worked extremely hard. Been and his group are so positive, energetic, along with the other new guys I've hired."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson leads a solid core of returning talent on offense, where former Razorback offensive coordinator Dan Enos (2015-17) is back for a second stint.

Defensively, six players who were half-season starters or better are back in ends Jashaud Stewart and Zach Williams, combo lineman Eric Gregory, corners Quincey McAdoo and Dwight McGlothern and safety Hudson Clark. However, linebackers Chris Paul and Jordan Crook, tackle Cam Ball, end Landon Jackson, and nickel back Jayden Johnson all started in the Hogs' 55-53 triple-overtime Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, giving new coordinator Travis Williams a sneaky amount of on-field experience.

With 15 practices coming, here are the biggest questions facing the Razorbacks between now and the team's "spring showcase" on April 15.

1. How will the defense respond to new leadership?

The Razorbacks lost defensive coordinator Barry Odom, linebackers coach Michael Scherer (both to UNLV) and one-year cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. That leaves defensive line coach Deke Adams as the lone returning defensive coach and the first two-year defensive line assistant under Pittman.

Take into account the losses of linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders, defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Simeon Blair and defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols -- all captains or prominent contributors with locker room sway -- and you've got a large number of new voices.

The new coordinator Williams and co-coordinator Marcus Woodson have a reputation of connecting with players. The mesh between those two, Adams and cornerbacks coach Deron Wilson, and how they communicate with so many new faces will go a long way in setting the tone for the 2023 season.

2. Can Dan Enos recreate his offensive success from 2015?

The Arkansas offense in Enos' first season as coordinator in 2015 with senior Brandon Allen at quarterback was one of the most productive in recent school history.

Enos will have another senior signal caller to work with in KJ Jefferson, along with a loaded running back room, veterans like Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer on the line, a solid and growing tight end corps and a largely untested receiving unit with speed, size and skill.

Progressing in the new terminology and on-field adjustments are critical this spring. No question Jefferson has been one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks the last couple of years under Kendal Briles' tutelage with strong passing efficiency numbers, completion rates and rushing prowess.

Enos should have the tools in place to keep Arkansas among the SEC's best offenses.

3. How will the secondary be sorted out?

Gone, along with Odom and fellow secondary assistant Bowman, are a jaw-dropping 10 players with eligibility remaining to the NCAA transfer portal, including starters Jalen Catalon, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher.

Something was not right with this unit last year on top of Catalon's injury as Arkansas ranked 130th with 294.7 passing yards allowed.

The good news is that would-be starting cornerbacks McAdoo and McGlothern give Williams and Woodson a starting point with which to build pressure schemes due to their man coverage skills. Transfers Lorando Johnson (Baylor) and Jaheim Singletary (Georgia) are sure to add competition, as will the return of LaDarrius Bishop from knee surgery.

The Hogs need a ton of contributors at safety to pair with Clark and more numbers at nickel, where Johnson and sophomore Jaylen Lewis reside. Transfer Al Walcott (Baylor) brings needed experience to pair with a lot of early enrollees.

4. Who will shine at the "Jack" position?

Pittman spent a couple of minutes discussing the importance of the hybrid "Jack"position in a video conference on Tuesday. The Razorbacks did not always employ that alignment, but when they did, players like Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck were in it.

The desire to keep four defensive linemen type bodies on the field this season lends more importance to have 'jack' back in a major way.

"The biggest thing I want to find out, to be honest with you, is who is going to be that jack, that buck linebacker, that boundary standup in our system," Pittman said. "He's also got to be a guy that can play down.

"What I wanted when T-Will [Williams] came in is I wanted four D-linemen. Even if we were in an odd package, I wanted four D-linemen on the field. And that should be your dominant pass rusher and all that. I think that's the biggest thing we need to find out, to be perfectly honest with you this spring, is who is that position?"

Pittman also described it as the weak-side defensive end spot. He mentioned that players like junior Landon Jackson, redshirt freshman Nico Davillier and transfer John Morgan are the kind of athletes who could man the spot.

"I think we have that person or people on our team that can play that spot," Pittman said. "I think that's probably the biggest question mark going into spring ball is who that guy's going to be because we're pretty comfortable with the rest of the guys."

5. How will the receptions be spread out?

When the top returning pass catcher at wideout or tight end had nine receptions, you know sorting out is in order. Bryce Stephens, who had a spectacular touchdown catch at Mississippi State and a punt return score against Missouri State, is the guy with nine catches, which went for 109 yards.

Other returners include tight ends Nathan Bax (3-16) and Ty Washington (1-17, TD), Isaiah Sategna (2-12) and Jaedon Wilson (3-49), who Pittman pointed out a couple of times on Tuesday as a player on the rise.

Incoming transfers Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M Commerce), Tyrone Broden (Bowling Green) and Isaac TeSlaa (Hillsdale College) all come with strong 2022 production, but none of it was at the Power 5 level. All three of the transfers are 6-4 or taller, and 6-7 in Broden's case, and the Hogs had success last season with tall wideouts like Matt Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson.

This position group, along with the secondary, will probably receive the most scrutiny during spring practices.

6. Where will team leadership come from?

Jefferson will almost certainly be a third-year captain, so his role as a top voice is certain. Who will join him?

On the offensive front, Latham and Limmer are long-time contributors, with Latham seemingly the more outspoken of the two. Tailback Raheim Sanders is coming off a huge season with 1,443 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and has natural leadership skills.

On defense, the linebacker Paul elevated his presence and his voice late in the year, filling in for the injured veteran Pool. He finished with 62 tackles, second among returns behind the defensive back Clark (67), along with 4 sacks, 3 hurries, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Paul had 21 tackles while starting the last two games.

In the secondary, Clark and McGlothern (52 tackles, team-high 4 interceptions and 10 breakups) should help lead.

On the defensive front, tackle Taurean Carter and end Zach Williams have been around a while and should provide a command presence.





Offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ first season at the University of Arkansas in 2015 featured senior quarterback Brandon Allen and was one of the most productive offenses in recent school history, which has a chance to repeat itself this season with senior KJ Jefferson as the signal caller. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)





