Retired representative supports mission work

A call to Ken Bragg might find him in Brazil handing out glasses to the poor or maybe in Israel soaking up Biblical history, always on the lookout for opportunities to spread the gospel of Jesus. For now, though, he's in Little Rock helping spread the gospel of Sarah.

Bragg, who just retired from the House of Representatives where he represented Sheridan and much of Grant County from 2013 to this past January, said, when he announced he was not going to run for reelection, he was stepping away from the legislature so he could devote to mission work. And through the outreach of his Sheridan church, First Baptist, he has been giving his passport a workout.

Through the help of the Lions Club, Bragg's group took some 300 pairs of reading glasses to Brazilians who might not have access to something that most people take for granted. When the glasses were delivered to the residents' homes, Bragg said he was able "to share the gospel and read Bible stories" with the families through an interpreter.

For the trip to Israel, Bragg hooked up with Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock, joining a group they had going to the Holy Land.

That trip, which Bragg called "really intense," had him up early and out all day for nine days, creating in him a desire to learn more about the area and its significance both before and at the time of Christ and now.

And then there's the trip to India that's being considered for later in the year.

During all that traveling and planning, the phone rang. The new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was asking him to be her liaison with the legislature as she tried to put her stamp on state government.

"I didn't expect that," he said. "I got the call in December. And I've been busy ever since, especially with the governor's big education bill. My job is to be a means of communication between the administration and the legislature."

Beyond the education bill, Bragg helps watch over legislation in general -- many times sitting through legislative committee meetings -- and he works with the governor's policy group that vets bills with state agencies.

"It's very well organized," Bragg said. "I've been really impressed with how things are going. We meet at 7:30 in the morning and talk about what's ahead for the day, and then we're back at 5 in the afternoon for a recap. I've been really busy."

The 72-year-old Bragg complimented Sanders on the tone she has set at the state Capitol.

"There are a lot of young people who are really sharp," he said. "I'm definitely the grandfather of the group. I've been impressed with the tremendous team atmosphere that Sarah has put in place. I didn't know what to expect, but it's really going well. Everybody is having a good time. It's really an enjoyable work environment."

Bragg, however, was quick to point out that he still has his eye on his mission work and that this is not a prelude to a full-time job.

"It's just for this session," he said. "Just temporary."