LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rupert Wates, Sarah Shook at different taverns





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

7:30 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Alex Cash, Big Cloud, Tyler Treadwell ($7)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Steve Dakin

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Derrick McClendon

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m.: Ouachita Dune, with Garden Snakes ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424

7 p.m.: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, with The Brandon Butler Band ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231

7 p.m.: Roy Rivers' "John Denver Tribute" ($35)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6-8:30 p.m. Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: On Call Band

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313

9 p.m.: Noche de Nortenas: Quinto Poder, with Grupo Prohibido

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

8 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 W. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757

7 p.m.: Tail Light Rebellion

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Yo! The History of Hip Hop Tribute ($15-$20)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340

7:30 p.m.: Rupert Wates ($15; military $10; students with ID $8; accompanied children 12 and under, free)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shannon Boshears

◼️ Library Square Galleries & Bookstore, 401 President Clinton Ave.; 501) 320-5790

5-7:30 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Old State House, 2nd Friday Night Art Night; 300 W. Markham St.

(501) 324-9685

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Annie Ford & Stephanie Smittle

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Jason Boland & The Stragglers ($25-$125)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Bella Bartok, with Better Get Your Britches ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Les Baines III, Colour Design ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: The Markus Pearson Band ($7)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

7-10:55 p.m.: The Nate Turner Band ($5)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Nightliners

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

9 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Back Beats ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Luke Williams

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave.; (501) 450-3265; uca.edu/reynolds

9 p.m.: Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd ($35-$40)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Sebastian Bordeaux

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Clapp Auditorium, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive; (479) 443-4531

7 p.m.: Bill Callahan ($27.50)

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Earl & Them, with Dawn Cate Band ($8)

9 p.m.: Mix Tapes ($15-$45)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: J.R. Carroll, with Jordan Nix ($15-$18)

HARRISON

◼️ Lyric Theater, 115 W. Rush St.; (870) 391-3504; ticketpeak.co

7 p.m.: Maife Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Showgirls

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Michael Bearden

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky

PARIS

◼️ 22 Brew, 102 W. Walnut St.; (479) 847-2767

6 p.m.: Casey Gray

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Majestic

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ XYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Zsa Davis

◼️ Dugan's Pub

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Traditional Irish music session inside; McCafferty Academy and O'Donovan School dancers outside; Third Street merchants' St. Patrick's Day block party at 1 p.m.

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m. The Dolly Party: The Dolly Parton-Inspired Country Diva Dance Party ($13-$25)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: St. Leroy and The Martyrs

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Rev Room

7 p.m. Monsters of Todd honoring Loretta (L.T.) Thompson: Prophunter, Monte, Off Balance, Voidshifter, Tyler Kinch, Tripp, Payton Collier ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Sunny Sweeney, with Erin Enderlin ($20-$120)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Steve Dakin, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Sebastian Bordeaux's Hillbilly Royale ($8)

◼️ Park Hill Christian Church, 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 753-1109

2 p.m.: Bluegrass concert with The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band and The Kevin Prater Band

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

CONWAY

◼️ Full Moon Records, 1104 Front St.; (501) 287-7452

8 p.m.: Crossing Acheron, At Hand, Noble Kings

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: PropHunter

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Whiskey Halo ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ Snow Fine Arts, 201 Donaghey Ave.; (501) 450-3162

12:30-6:30 p.m.: UCA Percussion Festival

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: deFrance

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Anitra Jay

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Dylan Earl, with Jess Harp, Lee Bains III & Glory Fires ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 p.m.: The Normal Noises: A Tribute to Tom Petty ($5-$250)

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909

9 p.m.: Dead Billionaires, Turquoise Tiger, Warm Trickle

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Jamie Jones & Jeff Riley

◼️ Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway; (207) 680-2163

8 p.m.: Mama Tryde

TEXARKANA

◼️ Arrow Bar, 110 E. 36th St.; (870) 772-1171

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nomadic Prisoner, Not Dead Yet

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Teazur

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333

8p.m.: PHED

◼️ Whiskey River

9:30 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & The 8 Second Ride

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: August Runs Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within ($29.50-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Fonky Donkey

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

7-11 p.m.: Blvck Hippie, Teenage Halloween ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-6 p.m.: Kent Burnside Blues Band

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044

4 p.m.: Sawyer

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Cofffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210

7:30 p.m.: Peter Bernstein ($30)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Justin Howell

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Kollective Coffee+Tea, 110 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4000

6-10 p.m.: Ryan Cassata

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will rock White Water Tavern in Little Rock starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Rev Room

7 p.m.: Bilmuri, with Harbour ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, with Sunny War ($15 advance, $18 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Sam Hunt, with Brett Young and Lily Rose, performs at 7 :30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $34.75-$119.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner perform at 6 p.m. July 15, at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, and tickets, $45-$179.50, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Hardy, with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe, perform Oct. 12 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardyofficial.com.

◼️ Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball headline the inaugural Eureka Springs Blues Party at 7:30 p.m. June 1, and tickets, $39, go on sale Friday at tickets.thundertix.com.

◼️ Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Willie Watson, Melissa Carper, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band and Sierra Ferrell headline the Freshgrass festival May 19-20 in Bentonville, and tickets $140-$375, are available at themomentary.org or (479) 367-7500.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com





