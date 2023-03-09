LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rupert Wates, Sarah Shook at different taverns

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
7:30 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Alex Cash, Big Cloud, Tyler Treadwell ($7)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Steve Dakin
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Derrick McClendon
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m.: Ouachita Dune, with Garden Snakes ($10)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424
7 p.m.: Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, with The Brandon Butler Band ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522
6:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231
7 p.m.: Roy Rivers' "John Denver Tribute" ($35)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6-8:30 p.m. Piano Man
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: On Call Band
◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313
9 p.m.: Noche de Nortenas: Quinto Poder, with Grupo Prohibido
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
8 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 W. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757
7 p.m.: Tail Light Rebellion
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Yo! The History of Hip Hop Tribute ($15-$20)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340
7:30 p.m.: Rupert Wates ($15; military $10; students with ID $8; accompanied children 12 and under, free)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shannon Boshears
◼️ Library Square Galleries & Bookstore, 401 President Clinton Ave.; 501) 320-5790
5-7:30 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ Old State House, 2nd Friday Night Art Night; 300 W. Markham St.
(501) 324-9685
5:30-7:30 p.m.: Annie Ford & Stephanie Smittle
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30 p.m.: Jason Boland & The Stragglers ($25-$125)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Bella Bartok, with Better Get Your Britches ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Dylan Earl, Les Baines III, Colour Design ($20)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Steve Dakin, Ryan Jackson, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: The Markus Pearson Band ($7)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900
7-10:55 p.m.: The Nate Turner Band ($5)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Nightliners
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
9 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Back Beats ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Luke Williams
◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band
◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave.; (501) 450-3265; uca.edu/reynolds
9 p.m.: Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd ($35-$40)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Sebastian Bordeaux
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Clapp Auditorium, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive; (479) 443-4531
7 p.m.: Bill Callahan ($27.50)
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Earl & Them, with Dawn Cate Band ($8)
9 p.m.: Mix Tapes ($15-$45)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
8 p.m.: J.R. Carroll, with Jordan Nix ($15-$18)
HARRISON
◼️ Lyric Theater, 115 W. Rush St.; (870) 391-3504; ticketpeak.co
7 p.m.: Maife Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Showgirls
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Michael Bearden
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Greg "Big Papa" Binns
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Mr. Lucky
PARIS
◼️ 22 Brew, 102 W. Walnut St.; (479) 847-2767
6 p.m.: Casey Gray
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Majestic
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903
10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ XYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Zsa Davis
◼️ Dugan's Pub
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Traditional Irish music session inside; McCafferty Academy and O'Donovan School dancers outside; Third Street merchants' St. Patrick's Day block party at 1 p.m.
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m. The Dolly Party: The Dolly Parton-Inspired Country Diva Dance Party ($13-$25)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: St. Leroy and The Martyrs
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ Rev Room
7 p.m. Monsters of Todd honoring Loretta (L.T.) Thompson: Prophunter, Monte, Off Balance, Voidshifter, Tyler Kinch, Tripp, Payton Collier ($12 advance, $15 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: Sunny Sweeney, with Erin Enderlin ($20-$120)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Steve Dakin, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Sebastian Bordeaux's Hillbilly Royale ($8)
◼️ Park Hill Christian Church, 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 753-1109
2 p.m.: Bluegrass concert with The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band and The Kevin Prater Band
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy
CONWAY
◼️ Full Moon Records, 1104 Front St.; (501) 287-7452
8 p.m.: Crossing Acheron, At Hand, Noble Kings
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: PropHunter
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Whiskey Halo ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Cameron Davis
◼️ Snow Fine Arts, 201 Donaghey Ave.; (501) 450-3162
12:30-6:30 p.m.: UCA Percussion Festival
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: deFrance
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Anitra Jay
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Dylan Earl, with Jess Harp, Lee Bains III & Glory Fires ($15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
8 p.m.: The Normal Noises: A Tribute to Tom Petty ($5-$250)
◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463
7 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909
9 p.m.: Dead Billionaires, Turquoise Tiger, Warm Trickle
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Crowd
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Jamie Jones & Jeff Riley
◼️ Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway; (207) 680-2163
8 p.m.: Mama Tryde
TEXARKANA
◼️ Arrow Bar, 110 E. 36th St.; (870) 772-1171
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nomadic Prisoner, Not Dead Yet
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Teazur
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333
8p.m.: PHED
◼️ Whiskey River
9:30 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & The 8 Second Ride
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
7:30 p.m.: August Runs Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed from Within ($29.50-$45)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3-5 p.m.: Fonky Donkey
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466
7-11 p.m.: Blvck Hippie, Teenage Halloween ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
4-6 p.m.: Kent Burnside Blues Band
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044
4 p.m.: Sawyer
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint Theater & Cofffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210
7:30 p.m.: Peter Bernstein ($30)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Justin Howell
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Kollective Coffee+Tea, 110 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4000
6-10 p.m.: Ryan Cassata
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Rev Room
7 p.m.: Bilmuri, with Harbour ($15)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, with Sunny War ($15 advance, $18 day of show)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Sam Hunt, with Brett Young and Lily Rose, performs at 7 :30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $34.75-$119.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
◼️ Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner perform at 6 p.m. July 15, at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, and tickets, $45-$179.50, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Hardy, with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe, perform Oct. 12 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardyofficial.com.
◼️ Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball headline the inaugural Eureka Springs Blues Party at 7:30 p.m. June 1, and tickets, $39, go on sale Friday at tickets.thundertix.com.
◼️ Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Willie Watson, Melissa Carper, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band and Sierra Ferrell headline the Freshgrass festival May 19-20 in Bentonville, and tickets $140-$375, are available at themomentary.org or (479) 367-7500.
