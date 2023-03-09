Senate OKs bill that would eliminate affirmative action in Arkansas

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a bill aimed at eliminating affirmative action in state and local government in Arkansas and giving state agencies two years to implement the bill.

The Senate voted 18-12 to send Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, to the House for further consideration.

Sullivan said that discrimination will never end discrimination, but Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said the bill's message is racism and sexism are over. Sullivan has disputed that.

According to the bill, “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, an individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in matters of state employment, public education or state procurement,” under a section of the bill that states it would only apply to an action taken after the effective date of the measure.

The bill states this section of SB 71 does not prohibit the consideration by the state of bona fide qualifications based on gender that are reasonably necessary to the normal functions of state government, public education or state procurement; invalidate a court order or consent decree that is in force at the effective date of this measure; prohibit an action necessary to establish or maintain eligibility for a federal program if ineligibility would demonstrably result in a loss of federal funds to the state; or preempt state discrimination law or federal discrimination law.

Under SB 71, a person who negligently violates this section of the bill would be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.



