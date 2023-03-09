Siloam Springs board parts with city administrator in 4-3 vote

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs city directors fired City Administrator Phillip Patterson during their meeting Tuesday night.

Director David Allen called for an executive session to discuss employment matters.

Following a 90-minute executive session, the board reconvened and voted 4-3 to terminate Patterson's contract, effective immediately, and to pay all severance and benefits provided in the contract.

Patterson said Wednesday he plans to take some time with family and to fish.

"It is clear that this city board wanted to go a different direction," he said.

Directors Allen, Betsy Blair, Lesa Rissler and Ken Wiles voted to end the contract. Directors Reid Carroll, Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley voted against termination.

Allen made the motion, which was seconded by Rissler.

Blair and Rissler said in phone interviews Wednesday they could not comment on personnel issues due to state law and had no comment.

Allen also declined comment Wednesday but did say the board was ready for new blood.

"The two previous administrators served their time well and understood when the board was ready for a change," he said.

Patterson, 63, began as city administrator in February 2015.

He came to Siloam Springs from Lafayette, Colo., where he was assistant city administrator and community development director.

Patterson's contract says he will receive severance pay equal to six months of his salary and be paid all unused vacation and sick leave.

The city also will pay Patterson's premiums for health, dental and vision insurance for six months following the end of employment, according to his contract.

In 2020, Patterson's contract was amended to say if he is terminated without cause, the city will pay his salary and all applicable benefits for an additional six months.

Patterson's salary is $150,352.

Allen said the city will honor the contract.

During discussion of the motion to fire Patterson, Carroll, Hunt and Smiley praised him for his work.

"I have full faith and confidence in Phillip Patterson and the work that he has done and is doing," Carroll said.

Directors Hunt and Smiley echoed Carroll's words, saying they appreciated working with Patterson the last four years and have full confidence in his ability.

"I think you bring a lot to the city of Siloam," Hunt said. "I've appreciated your efforts and what you've accomplished, and I have full support of your continued employment in Siloam Springs."

Allen made a motion to name Police Chief Allan Gilbert as interim city administrator. Gilbert, who was in attendance, declined the position.

Allen then made a motion to name Finance Director Christina Petriches as the interim director, which she accepted, according to Megan Whitworth, city communications manager.