Soto warms up for spring debut

Juan Soto ran sprints in the outfield, took some big swings in batting practice and signed a few autographs at the San Diego Padres spring training complex Wednesday after the early workout to test a left calf that kept him in Arizona.

Soto, who has been dealing with calf tightness, could still join the Dominican Republic team in Miami before it begins group play in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday against Venezuela. He even did some outfield work during his workout.

Padres Manager Bob Melvin said the team increased the progression of Soto's work, and that the outfielder could play in a "B" game against Cleveland today.

"If he plays in that, hopefully we can get him cleared ... and optimistic for potentially getting him on the road Friday," Melvin said.

Soto remained in Peoria, Ariz., for treatment when Manny Machado, Luis Garcia and Nelson Cruz left the Padres camp Monday to join the Dominican Republic. Cruz, 42, trying to make San Diego's roster as a designated hitter/outfielder, is general manager for his country in the WBC.

Melvin said he had spoken to Cruz, who was trying to get a feel for Soto's status. Cruz also was expected to speak with Padres GM A.J. Preller.

Once cleared, there would be no limits on Soto in the WBC.

"The plan is to get him get out in the field and let him play, and hopefully he can play in the field," Melvin said. "But I think the backup plan would probably be DH."

JUDGE IN LEFT

Aaron Judge played his first game in left field since he was a minor leaguer nearly seven years ago. The record-breaking slugger could end up playing quite a few games there for the New York Yankees this season.

Judge was in left field for the first five innings of the Yankees' 4-0 exhibition loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, though he had no putouts.

Manager Aaron Boone has said he would like to use Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield for 40-60 games this season if the slugger is healthy. That would mean shifting Judge to left at times because Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, acquired at last year's trade deadline, is expected to get the bulk of the starts in center.

On the way to setting the AL record with his 62 home runs last season, Judge started 74 games in center field, 54 in right field and 25 more as DH. He signed a $360 million, nine-year contract during the offseason.

