State plans free native tree giveaways

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division will host giveaways of native hardwood bare root tree seedlings on Fridays from March 17 through April 28 at locations across the state.

Three seedlings per person will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

On March 17, giveaways are scheduled at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture at 1 Natural Resources Drive from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Natural Resources Conservation Service Office at 3137 W. Keiser Ave. in Osceola from 10 a.m. to noon.

On March 24, a giveaway is scheduled at the Walmart at 1621 S. Ark. 9 in Morrilton from 10 a.m. to noon.

On March 31, giveaways are scheduled at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 1100 W. Main St. in Walnut Ridge from 10 a.m. to noon, at the American Made General Store at 1100 Pace Road in Pocahontas from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Wynne Fire Department at 1111 Falls Blvd. in Wynne from 10 a.m. to noon.

On April 7, giveaways are scheduled at Riverside Park at 1770 Chaney Drive in Batesville from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Garland County Library at 1427 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Greenbrier City Hall at 11 Wilson Farm Road in Greenbrier from 10 a.m. to noon.

On April 14, giveaways are scheduled at Warren City Park at 400 W. Church St. in Warren from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Alma Public Library at 624 Fayetteville Ave. in Alma from 10 a.m. to noon.

On April 21, a giveaway is scheduled at the Mad Butcher at 815 Rock St. in Sheridan from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visit https://bit.ly/3Yzyyun to find additional giveaways in the coming weeks.